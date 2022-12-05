Covid-19: 34,528 new cases reported over the past week, 418 in hospital

Doctors Anthony Jordan and Mataroria Lyndon say it’s a good idea to have Christmas parties outside this silly season.

There have been 34,528 new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa over the past week – more than a quarter of which were reinfections.

The Ministry of Health published the update, covering the period from Monday, November 28, to Sunday, December 4, on Monday afternoon.

This is more than 7400 cases higher than was reported last Monday (27,076).

As of midnight on Sunday, 418​ people were in hospital with the virus – including 10​ who were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

READ MORE:

* How worried should you be about catching Covid for a second time?

* Only 35% of Covid cases being reported, ministry says, after earlier saying it was 75%

* Māori and Pacific people over 40 eligible for second Covid-19 booster



Of the weekly reported cases, 9099​ (26.3%)​ were reinfections, ministry data shows.

Of the 9099 reinfections, 287 occurred within 90 days of a previous infection.

Alex Lim/Stuff Recent data shows BA.2.75 is the fastest-growing Omicron variant across the country.

The ministry reported the deaths of 40​ people over the past week: 23​ of which had been attributed to Covid-19 either as the underlying cause of death (11)​ or a contributory factor (12)​.

The cause of death for the remaining 17 people was not yet available, it said.

Of the 40 people who died, one was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

To date, 2235​ deaths in Aotearoa have been attributed to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

1 NEWS The second booster is available to Māori and Pasifika people aged from 40 years and up.

The seven-day rolling average of new reported cases sits at 4926​, the ministry said.

Waitematā (north and west Auckland) was the district with the highest number of new reported Covid-19 cases in the seven days to Sunday: 4908​.

This was followed by Counties Manukau (south and east Auckland), with 4332​ new cases reported over the week, and Canterbury (4160)​.

It comes as the most recent genomics data from ESR (the Institute for Environmental Science and Research) showed the BA.5 Omicron subvariant continues to decline across Aotearoa, making up only about 49%​ of sequenced cases in the past two-week reporting window.

BA.2.75​ is the “fastest-growing” variant, now making up 25%​ of cases, the report – published last week – showed.

In the past fortnight, about 1.9%​ of New Zealand’s Covid-19 cases were sequenced.

ESR noted there were “some locations with emerging variants where genomic surveillance is suboptimal”.

BA.4/5 (40%)​ and BA.2.75 (39%)​ were the dominant variants in wastewater. Detections of BQ.1.1 (12%)​, and XBB (3%)​ were “steady”, as XBC (7%)​ was detected for the first time.

ESR said challenges remain in tracking the growth and locations of new Omicron variants such as BQ.1.1, XBB and XBC due to the “relatively low” number of samples available for genome surveillance.