Woman suffered 'severe' pain for months after injury during surgery

A surgeon has been found in breach of the Code of Health in a case the health watchdog says highlights the importance of reading patient’s notes prior to surgery. (File photo)

A woman suffered “severe” pain for months and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after a surgeon failed to read her clinical notes before her operation, during which she was injured.

In a report released on Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Deborah James found the surgeon – referred to only as Dr B – in breach of the patients’ rights code for failing to ensure he had all relevant information about the woman’s condition prior to surgery, resulting in an injury to her ureter.

The patient had pelvic pain, heavy prolonged menstrual bleeding that was difficult to manage and uterine fibroids. A decision was made to undergo a hysterectomy – the surgical removal of the uterus.

The patient has a unique condition in that she has two ureters (a tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder) from the left kidney, rather than the usual one.

On the day of surgery, July 17, 2019, Dr B did not remember this and did not follow his usual practice of reading the clinical notes beforehand. He didn’t notice both left ureters during surgery, either.

As a result, her second left ureter was injured– which the deputy commissioner determined was an “unlikely consequence” of the operation.

Dr B reviewed the ultrasound images on the morning of the surgery, but did not read the radiology report.

This was because he’d had “frequent” contact with the patient and felt fully updated on her condition at that time.

However, he was “not cognisant” of the second left ureter during the procedure, so “did not actively seek to protect it”, he said.

Had he been aware of it, “I have no doubt that an injury would not have occurred”, he said.

It was “very disappointing that I did not follow my usual routine” and review the pre-op consultation note, he said, as if he had “it is possible the injury could have been prevented”.

The patient said the events had affected her loved ones, friendships, her job and mostly her mental wellbeing.

She said it had “severely impacted every part of her life” and she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a treatment injury following the surgery.

The patient said she suffered for two months after the procedure, thinking it was normal post-operative pain.

In her decision, James concluded it was not reasonable for the surgeon to perform the surgery without having reviewed the relevant documentation.

“A surgeon needs to read the notes to the extent necessary to be satisfied that, as the operating surgeon, they have all the information that they need to know.”

James recommended the surgeon provide a formal written apology to the patient.

Since the incident, Dr B ensured he read the preoperative consultation note one week prior to surgery, and again on the morning of surgery, among other changes to his practice, the report said.