Covid-19: Cases expected to peak in week of Christmas, as numbers climb

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

Aotearoa’s next Covid wave could peak in the week of Christmas.

As many as one in 20 Kiwis could have the virus in that week, according to a leading modeller.

More than 34,500 new cases were announced this week and that number is expected to keep rising.

People are being encouraged to wear masks at large events and to do rapid antigen tests before attending.

As many as one in 20 New Zealanders could have Covid-19 in the week of Christmas, a leading modeller says.

Aotearoa is experiencing a new variant-driven wave, with more than 34,500 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past week, more than 7400 higher than the week prior.

Cases are expected to continue rising in the coming weeks.

From September, changes in policy saw most Covid-19 protections relaxed and removed, leading to an increase in transmission of about 20%. At the same time, a “soup” of new Omicron subvariants, better able to evade immunity from past infection and vaccination, started landing on our shores.

The number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise again, and is expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks – peaking at roughly the week of Christmas.

Dr Emily Harvey, co-lead of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa’s contagion network modelling programme, said the increase in cases in the past week or two appeared to now be driven by these new variants – making up the majority of infections.

Their “best guess” – which was uncertain, because the new subvariants were new everywhere – was that cases were expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks and peak later in December, around the week of Christmas.

Harvey said this could be earlier or later, depending on both how the variants behaved and how people behaved.

However, “we expect numbers [between] now and Christmas to only increase”, she said.

There was “a lot of uncertainty” about the size of both the infection peak and reported cases peak.

However, an earlier estimate that suggested there could be about 11,000 reported cases per day at the peak was “still looking very plausible”, she said.

Underneath that, Harvey said – using case numbers and approximate case ascertainment rates – it was estimated there could be a prevalence of 5% towards the end of December.

That meant roughly one in 20 people could have Covid-19 in the week of Christmas, including a “large” proportion who would be asymptomatic, she said.

Hospital occupancy and deaths data lag case data, so these would likely peak in January, she said.

University of Auckland computational biologist Dr David Welch said if cases continued to rise at the current rate – with a doubling time of about 3-4 weeks – we could see 10,000 reported cases per day come Christmas.

“It looks like the peak of this wave [is] maybe still a few weeks ... really heading right for that Christmas time,” he said.

However, Welch said this was becoming “increasingly complex” to predict.

Welch said it was likely only about a third of infections were being reported as cases at present – somewhere in the vicinity of 25-40%. In the peak of the last major wave, back in June, it might have been closer to 50-60%.

While New Zealand was seeing a rolling average of just under 5000 cases a day, it could be closer to 7500, he said.

The holiday period may be a bit of a “circuit-breaker”, as workers left stuffy offices, all schools were closed and people would be outside more – although there were more social gatherings, he said.

“That may change things quite a bit.”

Managing your risk over Christmas

Welch and Harvey both said it was important people remember Covid-19 was “out there” and think about what they could do to mitigate their risk.

This included:

staying home if you have symptoms

asking friends/colleagues to do a RAT (rapid antigen test) before attending an event – reducing the chance that someone there will have Covid-19

being outdoors if you can, with good ventilation – so if someone there does have Covid-19, you’re less likely to catch it

wearing a mask during interactions where you don’t need to be eating and drinking – such as catching a bus or going to the mall.

At the weekly post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said people were encouraged to wear masks “if you’re concerned about infection control at a large-scale event” in December.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall at the post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

“Covid is still with us and must still be managed.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said she had worked a number of Christmas shifts in hospitals and was aware that sometimes, people had to spend the holidays apart from their whānau.

“I just encourage everyone to do what they can in the run-up to Christmas, if that's an important holiday for them and their family, to make sure that they're wearing masks and are able to participate fully and keep well.”

Harvey and Welch said if anyone was due for a vaccine – whether it was their first or second booster or a primary dose – now was a “really good time to go out and get it”.

It was also important people remember that part of the reason we were seeing this big bump in cases was because the subvariants were better at evading immunity from prior infection, so people shouldn’t rely on having a “cloak of invisibility” if they had Covid-19 months ago, Harvey said.

If you’re hosting an event over the festive season, Te Pūnaha Matatini has published some advice on how to do so safely.