Doctors' meeting with parents over blood for sick baby 'hijacked' by anti-vaxxer

People gather outside the High Court in Auckland in support of a family fighting for blood from unvaccinated donors for their baby.

A meeting between the parents of a gravely ill baby and his doctors to discuss his care was “hijacked” by an anti-vax support person, a court judgment shows.

The baby, who cannot be named, is in Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

He has a heart defect and requires surgery, but that was delayed after his parents refused to let him receive blood donated by someone who was vaccinated against Covid-19, through the NZ Blood Service.

Instead, the parents wanted him to be given blood directly from one of their pre-approved, unvaccinated donors.

The matter was heard in the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, Justice Ian Gault released his decision, granting temporary guardianship of the baby to the court.

Two Starship doctors were named agents of the court, meaning they can make all surgical and medical decisions for the baby boy.

1 NEWS The heart surgery requires donated blood, but the parents want it to come from donors who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19.

That means his surgery, using blood from vaccinated donors, could go ahead within 48 hours.

His parents were named general agents and can make all non-medical decisions for him.

Justice Gault’s decision referenced a meeting between Starship specialists and the baby’s mother on November 23. The boy’s father was not present as he could not be reached by cellphone.

At that meeting, doctors explained “they could not spend more time considering the parents' requests for special donors” given the seriousness of the baby's condition.

“[The baby's] mother became extremely upset and criticised the specialists for cornering her without any support present,” the decision showed.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Mini parked outside the court during the hearing.

Two days later, another meeting was organised.

“This meeting was hijacked by the parents' support person who proceeded to pressurise the specialists with her theory about conspiracies in New Zealand and even said that deaths in infants getting transfusions were occurring in Starship Hospital,” the decision said.

“[A doctor] said that after some minutes, the specialists asked to leave and ended up walking out of the meeting with the support person continuing to try to talk to them.

“As a result, they were unable to explain their position to the parents.”

The boy’s case garnered a great deal of attention, with large crowds of supporters gathering outside the court while the hearing was heard.

Many held Voices for Freedom posters.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lawyer Sue Grey acted for the parents in court.

Lawyer Sue Grey, a key figure in the anti-vax movement, acted for the parents in court.

She claimed their wish for blood from non-vaccinated donors was being ignored for ideological reasons, not practical reasons.

Justice Gault’s decision said many of her views were not supported by doctors.

He noted the relationship between the parents and doctors had broken down and urged them to work together for the good of the baby.

The boy’s parents “want the best for him”, the judgment said.

Grey said in a message posted online on Thursday the parents would not be appealing the court’s decision.

“The priority for the family is to enjoy a peaceful time with their baby until the operation, and to support him through the operation.”