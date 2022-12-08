Man's marathon effort to honour wife who died of meningococcal hours after wedding

Aucklander Alistair Harford is running seven marathons in seven days to raise funds and awareness about meningococcal disease, after losing his wife, Jamieka, to the disease just 12 hours after their December 2017 wedding.

Five years ago on Friday, Alistair Harford​ and Jamieka McCarthy-Ngapera​ were married in front of their family and friends. Just 12 hours later, Jamieka died of meningococcal B disease, aged 26.​

From Thursday, every day for seven days, Harford will run a marathon a day, to raise awareness meningococcal disease and funds for the Meningitis Foundation.

The Auckland couple had been together eight years when they married at Gulf Harbour Country Club on December 9, 2017.

As tradition, they separated the night before. On the morning of the wedding, Harford woke to a text from Jamieka from 3am, saying she had a sore neck and couldn’t sleep.

READ MORE:

* Friends raising money to support family of Auckland woman who died hours after her wedding

* 'Heartbreaking': Parents of sick 11-month-old want greater meningitis awareness

* Pharmac aims to fund meningococcal B vaccine for babies, teens and young people

* South Auckland GPs back Pharmac’s planned meningococcal B vaccine roll-out



On the 16th tee at 3pm that day, Jamieka “looked beautiful” walking down the aisle. It was a hot day, with barely a cloud in the sky, but she had goosebumps, Harford said.

Something “wasn’t quite right” – but they assumed her feeling unwell was wedding jitters and a badly-timed cold or flu.

They exchanged vows, said ‘I do’, and had a group photo taken before Jamieka, feeling very unwell, went to rest inside before going back to the hotel– where people regularly checked in on her.

Harford stayed a few more hours, entertaining guests who travelled from across the country and Australia, getting updates that she seemed to be doing OK.

But when he got back, he “instantly knew something was really wrong” – Harford phoned an ambulance.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

Things went downhill very quickly, Harford said. Jamieka died about 3am – roughly 24 hours after her neck started hurting.

Instead of honeymooning, Harford and Jamieka’s whānau were planning a funeral with “no warning”.

He’s since learned a sore neck can be a sign of meningitis – something he’d heard of, but “didn’t cross my mind at all” at the time. Other symptoms of meningococcal disease include a fever, headache, a sore/stiff neck, followed by nausea and vomiting.

“I didn’t think it was a thing we could get, I didn’t think it could kill someone in 24 hours.”

Harford has since thought about doing something to honour Jamieka, but didn’t know what or when. Then, earlier this year, he was watching a Fight for Life re-run from the early 2000s, where the cause was the Meningitis Foundation.

“It just clicked to me”, 20 years ago people were dying and being “maimed” by the disease, and it’s still happening.

Harford said his story is “tragic and sad, but can also be powerful” – something he wants to use “for a little bit of good”.

So the idea of a marathon a day was born.

Speaking to Stuff after completing his first of 14 half-marathons, Harford was “feeling really good” – particularly given his first ever half-marathon was two months ago.

Harford will be supported, through over 40 hours of running, by his groomsmen, members of AUT’s running club, colleagues and fiancee Louise, who will accompany him on the track at AUT in Albany at different times.

SUPPLIED/AUT In the months leading up his week of marathons, Harford went through a battery of tests at AUT to assess his cardiovascular health, lung capacity, and was even hooked up to 3D motion tracker to check out his running style.

Harford hopes to raise awareness of meningococcal disease, the symptoms and how time-critical it is.

“If I can prevent even one person going through this,” that’s a win, he said.

Every dollar raised will go to the Meningitis Foundation – which operates solely on public support – which seeks to promote the prevention, control and awareness of meningitis through education campaigns, with a focus on improving access to vaccines.

As of Thursday afternoon, Harford had raised close to $12,000.

Between January 1 and October 31, there were 60​ cases of invasive meningococcal disease in Aotearoa. According to Crown science entity ESR, three of those died – two children under 5 and a young adult aged 15-19.

Sixty-five percent of cases this year were Māori and Pasifika, and 81% were meningococcal B.

SUPPLIED/ALISTAIR HARFORD Harford (centre) after completing the first of 14 half-marathons over a seven-day period, on Thursday morning.

Bacterial meningitis – most commonly caused by meningococcal bacteria – is the most severe and common form of meningitis (the inflammation of the membrane lining the brain and spinal cord).

Even with prompt diagnosis and treatment, roughly 10%-20% of people with bacterial meningitis die within 24 to 48 hours after symptom onset, and about 10%-30% will sustain permanent damage and disability.

On Thursday, Pharmac announced it will widen funded access to meningococcal B vaccine (Bexsero) from March 1, 2023 – to children up to 12 months-old, and young people aged 13 to 25 entering into (or in their first year of) specified close-living situations.

Pharmac said it appreciated other groups could benefit from the vaccine, including those in other types of close living situations, and would be “seeking advice” about “other widened access options”.