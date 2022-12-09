Blood donor case: Baby who had heart op against parents' wishes is 'doing well'

Supporters of a family whose baby son is the subject of a medical court order outside Auckland Hospital while the boy has heart surgery.

A seriously ill baby who had open-heart surgery on Friday against the wishes of his parents is out of the operating theatre and doing well, according to the family’s lawyer.

Shortly after 6.30pm, the boy’s mother told Stuff she had “just come home”.

Legal guardianship over medical care of the baby boy was transferred to doctors at Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital earlier in the week after a battle at the High Court.

Doctors wanted him to receive blood and blood products from the NZ Blood Service during the surgery.

His parents did not want him to receive blood from people who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and instead asked that he receive direct donations from donors they had hand-picked.

The family’s lawyer, Sue Grey, told RNZ’s Checkpoint programme late on Friday afternoon that the baby was out of surgery and doing well.

On Friday morning, protesters, including representatives of far-right media platform Counterspin, gathered outside Starship while the surgery was being performed.

David White/Stuff A protester waves a New Zealand flag outside Starship Hospital.

On Wednesday, the baby was placed under the guardianship of the High Court, with two Starship specialists given powers to make medical and surgical decisions for him.

1 NEWS The heart surgery requires donated blood, but the parents want it to come from donors who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Friday, protesters started gathering outside Starship about 9am.

By 10.30am, the group had swelled to about 50. They were playing guitar, singing and waving the New Zealand flag.

They also held a lengthy karakia.

Representatives of the far-right media group Counterspin were among the crowd.

Passing motorists, including bus drivers, were tooting their support.

David White/Stuff Protesters hold karakia outside Starship Hospital.

Meanwhile, a video posted online showed police officers coming to the baby’s room on Thursday night to enforce the court orders and take him for pre-surgery procedures.

The video showed the boy’s parents yelling at the officers, crying and telling them: “Please don’t do this.”

The boy’s dad could be heard telling the officers they were “criminals”.

Stuff has not linked to or reproduced the video due to suppression issues. His name, his parents’ names and images of them are all suppressed.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were at the hospital on Thursday evening and overnight “to assist hospital staff with a court order”.

In a statement on Friday, Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland Interim Director Dr Mike Shepherd said security had been stepped up a Starship over the past week.

“This is to ensure our clinical teams can continue to focus on providing care to patients, while also facilitating whānau with visiting their loved ones,” he said.

“From time to time, it may be necessary to trespass an individual or individuals from our site, sometimes only for a few hours, if they are impacting our clinical team’s ability to care for patients.”

Supporters also protested outside the High Court while the baby’s case was being heard. Many of those supporters held Voices for Freedom placards.

Earlier, the parents’ lawyer Sue Grey said they would not appeal the decision and were instead focussed on spending time with their child ahead of the surgery.

But they later changed tack and tried to stop doctors preparing the boy for his operation.

The High Court responded by ordering the parents not to obstruct health staff.

According to a minute issued by Justice Ian Gault, a lawyer for Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) said the parents had prevented doctors from taking blood tests, performing a chest X-ray and performing an anaesthetic assessment ahead of his surgery on Friday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters outside the High Court during the hearing over the baby’s care.

The lawyer understood the parents had threatened to lay charges against medical staff if they went ahead, Justice Gault said.

“You touch our child and we will press criminal charges against you,” they are alleged to have said.

Justice Gault said it was understood the parents no longer consented to the surgery.

According to the court minute, Grey claimed the baby’s surgery, which Starship doctors earlier said was a matter of life and death, was no longer urgent.

She put forward a brief report from two United States experts – paediatric cardiologists Dr John Kupferschmid and Dr Kirk Milhoan – who said they had reviewed the baby's latest scans and vitals and “closely observed him virtually over a Zoom call”.

The baby is having surgery to remove an obstruction in one of the valves of his heart.

They said the surgery should be “delayed by a week to further evaluate other options” and they believed directed donor blood was a “reasonable option for this family”.

The doctors asked for a video call with Justice Gault to discuss their opinions.

The judge said Grey’s submission was an attempt to reopen the substantive case, which he had already ruled on.

It had previously been agreed the baby needed surgery “urgently”, he said.

“As I concluded in my judgment, an order enabling the surgery to proceed using [NZ Blood Service] blood products without further delay is in Baby W’s best interests.”