Blood donor case: Protest as baby has heart surgery against parents' wishes

A group of protesters has congregated outside Starship Hospital as a baby at the centre of a donor blood battle has surgery.

The boy’s care was at the centre of a case that played out in the High Court at Auckland this week.

Doctors wanted him to receive blood and blood products from the NZ Blood Service during the surgery.

His parents did not want him to receive blood from people who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 and instead asked that he receive direct donations from donors they had hand-picked.

On Wednesday, the baby was placed under the guardianship of the High Court, with two Starship specialists given powers to make medical and surgical decisions for him.

1 NEWS The heart surgery requires donated blood, but the parents want it to come from donors who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Friday, protesters started gathering outside Starship about 9am.

The group of about 30 were playing guitar, singing and waving the New Zealand flag.

They also held a lengthy karakia.

A video posted online showed police officers coming to the baby’s room on Thursday night to enforce the court orders and take him for pre-surgery procedures.

The video showed the boy’s parents yelling at the officers, crying and telling them: “Please don’t do this.”

David White/Stuff Protesters hold a karakia outside Starship Hospital.

The boy’s dad could be heard telling the officers they were “criminals”.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were at the hospital “to assist hospital staff with a court order”.

Supporters also protested outside the High Court while the baby’s case was being heard. Many of those supporters held Voices for Freedom placards.

Earlier, the parents’ lawyer Sue Grey said they would not appeal the decision and were instead focussed on spending time with their child ahead of the surgery.

But they later changed tack and tried to stop doctors preparing the boy for his operation.

The High Court responded by ordering the parents not to obstruct health staff.

According to a minute issued by Justice Ian Gault, a lawyer for Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) said the parents had prevented doctors from taking blood tests, performing a chest X-ray and performing an anaesthetic assessment ahead of his surgery on Friday.

The lawyer understood the parents had threatened to lay charges against medical staff if they went ahead, Justice Gault said.

“You touch our child and we will press criminal charges against you,” they are alleged to have said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Protesters outside the High Court during the hearing over the baby’s care.

Justice Gault said it was understood the parents no longer consented to the surgery.

According to the court minute, Grey claimed the baby’s surgery, which Starship doctors earlier said was a matter of life and death, was no longer urgent.

She put forward a brief report from two United States experts – paediatric cardiologists Dr John Kupferschmid and Dr Kirk Milhoan – who said they had reviewed the baby's latest scans and vitals and “closely observed him virtually over a Zoom call”.

They said the surgery should be “delayed by a week to further evaluate other options” and they believed directed donor blood was a “reasonable option for this family”.

The baby is having surgery to remove an obstruction in one of the valves of his heart.

The doctors asked for a video call with Justice Gault to discuss their opinions.

The judge said Grey’s submission was an attempt to reopen the substantive case, which he had already ruled on.

It had previously been agreed the baby needed surgery “urgently”, he said.

“As I concluded in my judgment, an order enabling the surgery to proceed using [NZ Blood Service] blood products without further delay is in Baby W’s best interests.”