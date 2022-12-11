The science of surviving the Christmas holidays, health intact, according to Michael Mosley

Dr Michael Mosley will appear in front of audiences in March, discussing the latest science of weight loss, mental health and sleep.

I have to laugh when the elevator pitch for Dr Michael Mosley’s latest New Zealand show arrives in my inbox.

In his new live theatre presentation, A Life Changing Experience, coming to Auckland and Wellington in March, Dr Mosley reveals how to achieve “extraordinary leaps of performance” in his discussion of the latest science around weight loss, sleep, and mental health.

That day I had eaten a chocolate bar for breakfast, and had spent the previous week eyeing up cheesecake and roast recipes for Christmas.

“It’s the season of excess,” I bailed him up with over the phone on Friday. “Can we be expected to be in peak physical condition over the holidays?”

It’s 9pm in the United Kingdom, where Mosley, 65, is based, and he confesses he’s wearing five layers because their radiator has broken in nearly freezing temperatures.

“To some extent you have to go, ‘that’s what’s going to happen,’ and you have to plan for January [instead],” Mosley says, confirming that nobody is immune – not even him – from being vulnerable to the glut of Christmas decadence.

“I love mince pies and things like that,” he says. “I try and keep them out of the house a bit closer to Christmas. I have a very sweet tooth. [But] you drive yourself a bit crazy if you say, ‘I’m going to be eating carrots on Christmas Day’. It’s part of the pleasure, isn’t it?”

Mosley has built a large following and a successful career – books, documentaries, columns and shows – being somewhat of a guinea pig. Having trained as a doctor, he was already a well regarded science journalist in 2012 when he discovered he was a type 2 diabetic – a surprise, as he tells it, because he wasn’t overweight.

But he had raised blood sugar levels and fat around his internal organs. He set about using food to reverse it, embarking on a 5:2 diet, reducing calories to 800 a day for two days a week while eating normally the other five.

Since then, he’s published bestselling books including The FastLife, about intermittent fasting and high-intensity training; The 8-week Blood Sugar Diet, about beating diabetes; The Clever Gut Diet; The Fast 800 Diet, about fasting; Fast Asleep, about improving brain function and boosting your mood, and in 2020, a book about coronavirus and vaccines.

In his new book and BBC podcast of the same name, Just One Thing – launched during the UK’s Covid lockdowns – Mosley investigates the science supporting, you guessed it, small things people can do improve their lives, like singing, getting a houseplant, and spending time outside.

Mosley is an adopter of the kinds of life hacks many of us may roll our eyes at: cold showers for mood and energy boosts, intermittent fasting, macro-based eating, delaying coffee for 90 minutes after waking, starting the day with push-ups and squats (“Movement up and down seems to be particularly beneficial for blood flow to the brain”), and balancing on one leg while brushing teeth, (“Balance is a hugely important part of successfully growing old”).

Supplied Dr Michael Mosley.

Although attracting some criticism (The Mirror newspaper once called his diet suggestions ‘ludicrous and alarming’), Mosley says while he’s open to contradiction, he believes he has debunked myths about the way we live, ranging from, everyone must eat breakfast and five small meals every day, to sugar is the devil and exercise is the solution to weight gain.

He’s investigated everything from the placebo effect, to how much benefit you can derive from just three minutes of exercise. He's deliberately infected himself with a tapeworm, and sent a camera into his gut.

“I try to keep an open mind about stuff,” says Mosley. “When people suggest things I think are a little bit crazy I go and check it out and talk to a bunch of scientists and sometimes there is a kernel of truth to them.”

He draws the line at some things. He tells me that he – or rather, his wife – kaiboshed a torture experiment, after no cardiologist would promise he wouldn’t drop dead. “That one bit the dust.” Fans have asked him to investigate other, “completely crazy” things, like time travel, and living off the air and the sun, like plants.

Now, he’s obsessed by good ageing, and will be talking to audiences about some of his latest research in the field of epigenetic testing – tests which reveal how old you are biologically, and how that can be manipulated through things like blood product infusions, or eight-week programmes involving all the things we’ve already discussed, like fasting and stress management through breathing exercises.

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ Watch Jordan decorate her spiced Christmas cake with candied orange, cranberries and pistachios. (First published in 2016)

He’s motivated by an interest in metabolic health, markers of our health, rather than weight alone, like blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and he appears energised by how quickly science moves.

“In 2012 I would have told you intermittent fasting was nonsense, that it was for hippies and there was no real evidence,” he says. “Probably the biggest thing I have learned over the last decade or more, is that there is so much interesting science going on, like the microbiome gut bacteria.

“Ten years ago we knew almost nothing, now it’s prebiotics, probiotics and now postbiotics is the new kid on the block. How incredibly important microbiome is – this was stuff we knew nothing about.

“That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning, the fact this stuff is constantly moving, improving, changing, moderating. I just love it.”

Back to Christmas. And for that matter, New Year, when those vows to lose weight and get healthier start to take shape in people’s minds. Mosley's Christmas strategy is to alternate, and substitute. Stack more veges than sweets on plates, and follow each glass of booze with a glass of water.

“If you are feeling that urge for a sweet snack, a handful of nuts will do it instead, or switching to some dark chocolate.”

Not keen on facing the scales? Mosley measures how things are going by whether his wife tells him he's snoring, or if his belt is tightening. He also suggests taking a piece of string and measuring your length, then seeing if your gut fits inside that length. See how long you can balance on one leg. Practice.

And as for next year? “Be realistic. [Your goals] have to be achievable, ‘I am going to do this, by this time’, and tell your friends about it. You need to have a plan. You are more likely to succeed if you do it with someone else, and you need to know why you are doing it.” Later, as I transcribe my notes, I realise I’ve misheard “measurable targets” for “miserable”.

Nonetheless, “If you just generally go, ‘I am going to lose a bit of weight’, you probably won't.”

It’s all in the name of a quality life, Mosley says.

“I do think we are going to live an awful long time. Most of us can expect to live to 84 or beyond. Most people start to show signs of chronic illness by the age of 60-65, people typically live 20 to 40 years of ill health and that strikes me as a bad bargain,” he says.

“I don't want to live forever but I’d like to live into my 80s in good shape and then be run over by a bus.”

Michael Mosley’s upcoming speaking tour A Life Changing Experience is at the Opera House in Wellington on 14 March 2023 and Auckland's Civic Theatre 15 March 2023. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster. More information available from Lateral Events.