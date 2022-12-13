Postcode lottery: Some new mums wait months for mental health help

Following the birth of her second son, Kat Anthony suffered severe postnatal depression. She wants others to know it's OK to ask for help. (Video first published December 2020)

Accessing support for perinatal depression and anxiety before and after giving birth is a postcode lottery, with mothers in some regions waiting eight weeks or more for help.

About half of people living in the Lakes and Northland districts had to wait at least three weeks for an initial assessment at a maternal mental health service, according to the latest data, from April last year to March this year. Capital and Coast district had the third-longest average wait time.

Meanwhile, more than 90% of people in Auckland and Waikato districts had their first appointment within three weeks.

Experts fear the statistics are just the tip of the iceberg, and that many whānau affected by MMH are missing out all together. They say mums and babies are suffering needlessly as a result and are calling for action to ensure all women get early maternal mental health screening and more equitable access to support.

Dr Felicia Low​ leads the maternal and child hub at the University of Auckland’s think-tank Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures. She said studies showed nearly half of wāhine in Aotearoa experienced depression or anxiety either during or after pregnancy.

Recent research had found that as well as affecting the ability to bond with her baby, when a mother experiences even mild to moderate depression in pregnancy, it can affect the baby’s executive function.

Executive function affects a person’s ability to perform basic but critical life skills such as planning, paying attention and controlling their emotions and impulses.

SUPPLIED Dr Felicia Low, Koi Tū: Centre for Informed Futures research fellow, who leads Koi TÅ«'s work on maternal and infant health.

“So if there are lots of people who have to wait to even get assessed [for perinatal mental health], much less get treatment, then that is a real worry,” Low said.

While early intervention could help preschoolers with executive function impairments, preventing suboptimal brain development from occurring in the first place was “obviously better”.

That’s why Low and her colleagues, including former chief science advisor to the Prime Minister Sir Peter Gluckman​, are advocating for all pregnant people to be screened for mental health conditions as soon as possible.

Unsplash Access to maternal mental health support services varies around the country. (File photo)

Members of Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa’s advisory board, echoed Low’s comments. They wanted to see a greater focus of preventative mental healthcare before conception and pregnancy.

Jacqui Coates-Harris​, a registered psychiatric nurse, said specialist services only supported the 3% of mothers with the most serious needs and funding for maternity mental health in primary care was limited. Rural areas were worst off.

She called on the Government to fund specialist nurses at organisations like Plunket and Tamariki Ora to provide early intervention.

Paul Hanaoka/Unsplash Maternal mental health can affect babies’ brain development in utero. (File photo)

Dr Sophie Mace​, a GP specialising in maternal and infant mental health, said maternal mental health could affect the whole whanau, so specialised perinatal and infant mental health support services and those for fathers and co-parents were sorely needed.

She was also concerned about how the data on wait times was collected across the motu as it was not standardised.

Jo Chiplin​, who is in charge of mental health commissioning at Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand, said staffing and funding levels for maternal mental health services had historically varied across the former district health boards (DHBs).

“The aim behind the health reforms is to ensure equity and reduce the “postcode lottery” that used to exist between Districts.”

Liana Mikah/Unsplash Good maternal mental health is essential to the wellbeing of the whole whānau, experts say. (File photo)

The Maternity Action Plan (MAP) allocated $500,000 per year to early intervention for women with mild-to-moderate mental health needs. Māori in rural and isolated areas were prioritised.

The Lakes and Northland districts would get ongoing funding. Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Hawke’s Bay received one-off funding in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Over four years, $10 million would be spent on additional community-based specialist infant and maternal mental health teams across the country, Chiplin said.

