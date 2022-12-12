3-year-old with asthma symptoms died after 'failures' at health centre

A GP, a rural medical centre and district health board have been found in breach of the patients’ rights code for multiple failures in care provided to a young girl in 2019. (File photo)

A 3-year-old girl with asthma symptoms died after “several failures” in her care saw her administered almost six times the recommended amount of adrenaline.

On Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell​ found a GP, medical centre and a then-district health board in breach of the patients’ rights code.

The girl attended a rural medical centre with her mum in the early hours of the morning in 2019, with a worsening cough and wheeze. At the clinic, she was given medication and her coughing “settled quickly”.

By 1am, her vitals improved. She was reportedly well throughout the day, with no coughing or wheezing, but was having trouble breathing about midnight.

Her mother felt the inhaler wasn’t having an effect and the pair returned to the clinic about 6.50am. The girl’s breathing was “distressed” and “needing immediate attention”.

Her oxygen was low, approximately 86%​. Nurses prepared nebuliser treatment before the doctor arrived about 7am. She was not given oxygen, despite being below the 92% threshold.

The doctor’s impression was the girl had severe asthma and the decision was made to administer 5000mcg​ of adrenaline, via a nebuliser. By this time, her oxygen improved to 93%​.

While being given the adrenaline, the girl became “acutely agitated”. Shortly afterwards, her skin became blueish-purple and she stopped breathing.

After a convulsion, the girl became “limp and unresponsive”. The doctor started resuscitation.

During about 90 minutes of resuscitation, “multiple errors were made”, including that two staff tried to use wall oxygen, “forgetting” it had been turned off due to a leak.

Resuscitation procedures used – using thumbs, rather than the heel of the hand, and the rate of compressions to breaths – were also incorrect.

Adrenaline was given another five times, all at 1000mcg​. For a 17kg child​, the dose should have been 170mcg​, the report said.

The doctor “honestly does not recall why he chose that dose”, but said the likely explanation was his training and experience was in adults.

A helicopter arrived about 8.40am to transfer the girl to hospital and two intensive care paramedics aided with resuscitation, but the girl was declared dead at 8.53am.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell acknowledged both the doctor and then-DHB had taken steps following the incident to review and learn from the deficiencies identified. (File photo)

The girl’s mum felt there was a “fumbling and panicked reaction” and a slow response to her daughter’s sudden collapse.

She felt “nobody took charge of the unfolding situation until [the] helicopter service arrived”.

McDowell acknowledged the “level of stress” clinicians were operating under when the girl collapsed, and their “earnest, best efforts to resuscitate her”.

“Nonetheless, I consider that such a facility should have appropriate processes and supports in place to assist staff to manage emergency situations, particularly when the facility deals with after-hours, acute emergency situations.”

McDowell said the report highlighted the importance of ensuring facilities were fit-for-purpose were staff were trained and supported to provide appropriate care in emergency situations.

She suggested the family be provided with a written apology, among a raft of other recommendations.