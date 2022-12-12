Covid-19: 40,098 new cases reported over past week, 514 in hospital

The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

There have been 40,098​ new cases of Covid-19 reported across Aotearoa in the past week.

This is up from 34,528​ cases reported last week.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, on Monday afternoon.

There were 514​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight on Sunday, up from 418 on Sunday the week prior. Of these, 14​ were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The Ministry of Health said the seven-day rolling average of new cases was 5721​.

Covid-19 case numbers have been increasing in recent weeks, and could be set to peak towards the end of the year – roughly around the week of Christmas, modelling suggests.

As many as one in 20 New Zealanders could have Covid-19 that week, a leading modeller earlier advised.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

The ministry reported 35​ deaths in people who had Covid-19: 22​ of which had been coded as either being where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death (11) or a contributing factor (11).

Two were determined not to be caused by Covid-19, and classifications for a further 11​ were not yet available.

Of the 35 people, one was in their 40s, four were in their 50s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

To date, there have been 2257​ total deaths attributed to Covid-19.

There have now been more than 2 million cases of Covid-19 recorded in Aotearoa since the pandemic began: 2,019,685​ as of midnight on Sunday.

Of the 40,098 new cases reported in the past week, 11,142​ (27.7%)​ were reinfections. Of these, 330 were reinfections reported within 90 days of a prior infection.

Of the more than 2 million cases to date, there have been 83,875​ reported reinfections (4%).

The ministry’s trends and insights report, published on Monday, shows cases increased in the past week (ending December 11).

There are currently about 109 cases per 100,000​ – a 16%​ increase from the previous week, ending December 4, it said.

Counties Manukau (east and south Auckland) saw the highest number of new cases reported in the past seven days (5368)​, followed by Waitematā (north and west Auckland) (5341)​ and Canterbury (5139)​.