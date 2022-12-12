Covid-19: Officials to shortly release weekly outbreak update
Health officials will shortly release the weekly update on Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalisations and fatalities.
The Ministry of Health will put out the update, covering the period from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, from 1pm on Monday.
Covid-19 case numbers have been increasing in recent weeks, and could be set to peak towards the end of the year – roughly around the week of Christmas, modelling suggests.
As many as one in 20 New Zealanders could have Covid-19 that week, a leading modeller earlier advised.