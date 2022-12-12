Covid-19: Officials to shortly release weekly outbreak update

The Ministry of Health will give the update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

Health officials will shortly release the weekly update on Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalisations and fatalities.

The Ministry of Health will put out the update, covering the period from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, from 1pm on Monday.

Covid-19 case numbers have been increasing in recent weeks, and could be set to peak towards the end of the year – roughly around the week of Christmas, modelling suggests.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

As many as one in 20 New Zealanders could have Covid-19 that week, a leading modeller earlier advised.