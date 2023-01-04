Crash survivor says short-staffed Tauranga 'like a war hospital'

Rebecca Miller says treatment at Tauranga Hospital revealed to her the extent of the health workforce crisis.

Rebecca Miller survived a crash which left the other driver dead but says she’s traumatised by her treatment at Tauranga Hospital – which she compared to a war hospital.

Miller, who was left unconscious and trapped after the crash, says she now suffers post-traumatic stress due to memories such as having to ask for water to soak glass out of her arm herself, and fasting for three days as she waited for surgery.

“After miraculously surviving a horrific fatal car crash, my injuries have nearly healed, but my internal ones carry on. It’s made me horribly aware of deficiencies in the health service,” said Miller.

The local health authority says staffing is a “significant challenge” and job vacancies mean an increasing reliance on the goodwill of existing staff to do more.

Miller was injured when she couldn’t avoid a vehicle veering towards her in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, on October 16. The crash killed the other driver, who Miller would later be told was intoxicated.

“She’d hit the bank or something and her vehicle flipped. The last thing I remember was it flying towards the windscreen.”

Miller’s vehicle was crushed.

“My daughter thought I was dead. I was unconscious and covered in blood. I was trapped - with my legs trapped by the steering wheel and my feet crushed by the pedals. I had to be prised out.”

Miller couldn’t fault the first responders.

“The firemen had a joke with me as when I woke up, and I saw them with the jaws of life, said, ‘you had better not chop my legs off!’. The police and ambulance team were amazing and really kind.”

What happened after the emergency department shocked Miller.

“I was moved to this big room that a porter told me was the ‘transit’ ward. It had no air conditioning and bright fluorescent lights. He said it was an old ward the hospital had reopened after years as they didn’t have enough beds. This was next level, like a war hospital - with rows of beds with people of various injuries, some moaning and wailing. So much noise and so hot.”

supplied Rebecca Miller's car was crushed in the crash.

Miller had heard about staff shortages “but it shouldn’t be to the extent that people are left without care”.

The one nurse “running around” was too busy to help get glass out of her arm and hand, so gave her a bowl of warm water to try and soak it out herself. “He said he’d come back, but they forgot.”

Miller was told she’d need a skin graft for her arm and that an X-ray showed a fractured elbow, and was shocked to be discharged to await surgery.

Sun Media Miller said she was put in a “transit ward” at Tauranga Hospital, which she said was like a war hospital.

“I know they need beds, but I was really surprised. I was attached to tubes and my arm wasn’t plastered or anything. I didn’t feel safe going home, so I rented a room near the hospital.”

She fasted the day she was due in hospital for surgery only to be told she wasn’t on the list, but to fast again for the next day. This happened three times and, sick from fasting while taking strong antibiotics, she returned to the orthopaedic ward.

“I told them I was going to sit there until I had the surgery and I did get it thankfully. But when I woke up the next morning, a doctor doing her rounds said, ‘oh your surgery will hopefully happen today’ and I said ‘I hope not as I have already had it.’ There didn’t seem to be any handovers or continuity. Every nurse asked what had happened to me, and it was tiring and stressful.”

Alan Gibson/Stuff “There didn’t seem to be any handovers or continuity. Every nurse asked what had happened to me,” Rebecca Miller says.

Miller was concerned about her elbow – which she was now told wasn’t fractured - as she had read that, without proper care, these types of injuries could leave her with permanent disability.

No one followed up her concussion until she insisted she would not be discharged without a care plan.

She wasn’t referred to aftercare for the trauma of the crash and her injuries.

“The post-traumatic stress and anxiety can be like a brooding sense of fear or a sudden irrational panic, things I have never experienced during a normal day before. My mood swings and flare-ups have affected my family, especially my husband.”

“I am very thankful that my daughter and I walked out alive... but it was almost like my world stopped that day, while everyone else’s carried on as normal.”

The worst part was having to fight for treatment, and she felt “mocked”.

“I just didn’t feel looked after or cared for properly. I had to read up on things myself, chase follow-up appointments. I had to remind them that I still had stitches that needed removing, or a dressing put on. They nearly sent me home without dressing on my skin graft wounds when they were still leaking.”

123RF Current demand on hospitals and health services is high and staff are taking on overtime and extra shifts (file photo).

In response, Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty chief operating officer, Bronwyn Anstis, said current demand on hospitals and health services was high.

Anstis acknowledged staff across the region were working their hardest and taking on overtime and extra shifts. The health service was putting measures in place to address “immediate pressures”.

Having enough staff was a significant challenge – globally and in the Bay of Plenty – with the supply of international recruits slowing “to virtually none by early 2021, leading to increased clinical staff vacancies and reliance of staff goodwill to undertake increasing overtime and extra shifts to maintain hospital flow as best as we can”.

She also referred to the region's growing population – particularly an older population – which she said added significant pressure, with hospital beds impacted by workforce shortages in both aged residential care and in home-based care support services over the past two years.

Anstis said that patients with any questions about their care can email myfeedback@bopdhb.govt.nz or ring the main hospital number, 07 5789000.