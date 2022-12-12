Lead absorption still a 'significant issue': Older men, Pacific peoples most affected

Since 2014, lead-based paint and indoor rifle ranges were consistently among the most recorded non-occupational sources of lead exposure, new data analysis shows.

Lead absorption remains a “significant and insufficiently acknowledged public health issue”, with older men and Pasifika peoples most affected, data shows.

Data analysed by Environmental Health Intelligence New Zealand (EHINZ) looked at both occupational and non-occupational lead exposure notifications between 2014 and 2021.

In April 2021, the level of lead in blood required to be notified to a public health unit was lowered, from 0.48 µmol/L (micromoles per litre of blood) to 0.24 – which saw notification rates “double” last year.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years. Exposure to even low levels of lead can cause damage over time, especially in children.

Higher levels can damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults. If untreated, very high blood lead levels may cause brain damage and death.

The metal was once used in paint and gasoline, and is still used in batteries, solder, pipes, pottery, roofing materials and some cosmetics, the Mayo Clinic says.

Lead was widely used in paint until 1965, and banned from petrol in 1996.

In 2021, there were 69 notifications (1.3 per 100,000) for blood lead levels over 0.48 µmol/L, and a further 96 notifications between 0.24–0.47 µmol/L.

EHINZ intelligence analyst Liam Kelly said the data didn’t represent the total burden of disease.

Between 2017 and 2021, men aged 45-73 had the highest non-occupational lead notification rates – roughly half of all notifications.​

Between 2020-21, notification rates for people potentially exposed to lead in the workplace were highest for Pacific peoples – four times greater than any other ethnic group.​

Painters accounted for the highest notifications by career every year since 2014.​

Non-occupational data revealed that, since 2014, lead-based paint (responsible for more than a third of notifications) and indoor rifle ranges remain the most commonly known and recorded exposure sources.

SUPPLIED EHINZ intelligence analyst Liam Kelly says lowering notifiable blood lead levels occurred because more evidence has found levels below 0.48 µmol/L can cause “irreversible” health effects.

Ministry of Health guidance says if a building was built in the 1980s or earlier, it is best to presume it was painted with lead-based paint and follow tips on how to safely remove it.

Kelly said between 2020-21, there was a high amount of “missing” data – partly due to public health services focussing on Covid-19, and restrictions reducing access to blood testing.

Many cases may go undetected as often there are no symptoms at lower blood levels – making awareness about potential exposure “imperative”, he said.

In 2018, a mass testing event in Auckland assessed people in public housing and identified “a large number” of Pacific peoples as having high blood lead levels.

“This suggests many unidentified cases are out there, and may disproportionately include Pacific peoples and those of low socioeconomic status,” they stated.

Many adults and children with lead poisoning will have either very vague or non-specific symptoms, such as stomach pains, difficulty sleeping, constipation, loss of appetite, or no symptoms at all.

Pets often show symptoms of lead poisoning before people. If a vet diagnoses lead poisoning, officials advise a doctor check all members of a household for lead poisoning.

EHINZ, based within Massey University’s College of Health, is funded by the ministry to monitor and provide intelligence on the effect of the environment on health.