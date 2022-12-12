Police receive suppression complaint regarding baby in donor blood case

Supporters of a family whose baby son is the subject of a medical court order outside Auckland Hospital while the boy has heart surgery.

Police are aware of one complaint made in regard to an alleged breach of the name suppression of a baby who underwent open-heart surgery on Friday.

The baby boy, who has a heart defect, underwent “urgent” surgery at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland after a landmark court decision over whether blood from donors vaccinated for Covid-19 could be used during the operation.

His name is suppressed, along with his parents’ identities under the Family Court Act and Care of Children Act.

Despite this, a number of his parents’ supporters have named the baby and used photos of him online and during protests.

A police spokesperson said on Monday one complaint had been made in regard to the suppression.

”Any suppression breaches which are reported to Police or referred to us by the court, will be assessed and followed up as appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

A baby boy, who cannot be identified, had open-heart surgery on Friday. (File photo)

Last week Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) went to the High Court at Auckland, seeking an order for temporary guardianship of the boy so his surgery could go ahead using blood from the NZ Blood Service.

His parents refused to let him receive blood from vaccinated donors, saying the long-term effects of the vaccine were “untested”, and instead wanted to use donors they had hand-picked.

Doctors and the NZ Blood Service said that was impractical and would create a slippery slope, where people could reject blood from certain groups.

Justice Ian Gault ruled in favour of Te Whatu Ora and granted guardianship to the court.

Two medical specialists from the hospital were named as agents of the court, meaning they can make medical and surgical decisions for the boy until after he has recovered from surgery.

The family’s lawyer, Sue Grey, told RNZ’s Checkpoint programme late on Friday afternoon that the baby was out of surgery and doing well.

On Friday morning, protesters gathered outside Starship while the surgery was being performed.