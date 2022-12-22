Auckland woman with terminal heart failure can't get cardiologist appointment

At the age of 27, Gemma Ball (Ngāpuhi) was diagnosed with stage 4 congestive heart failure and given one year to live.

A young māmā with end stage heart failure has begun to question her diagnosis after outliving her prognosis by nearly four years, but is struggling to get an appointment with a cardiologist.

In 2018, then-27-year-old Gemma Ball (Ngāpuhi) walked into Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department struggling to breathe.

She left with a diagnosis of stage 4 congestive heart failure and a referral to palliative care and was told she had one year to live.

“They said ‘there’s nothing more we can do for you’ and I left.”

Ball was not a surgical candidate – the damage caused to her heart was irreparable, she said.

January will mark five years since that day and the south Auckland woman is now questioning the diagnosis, but can’t get an appointment to see a cardiologist.

Ball said the last time she saw one was when she was hospitalised in 2020 for shortness of breath.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ball is yet to have contact with Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau since the referral was made in November.

When she approached her GP about it recently, she was told it would be a minimum of three months until she could get an appointment, she said.

Her GP said it was “concerning” Ball had not been seen by a cardiologist in so long.

Ball was yet to have contact with Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau since the referral was made in November, so remained unsure if it had been accepted, she said.

Ball, a mother of one, said she had only begun to feel her health deteriorate this year.

“I just don’t feel like I am dying.”

According to Ministry of Health data, as of October there were 1852 people across Aotearoa who had been waiting more than four months for a first special appointment with cardiology.

In Auckland, 236 people had been waiting more than four months – 94% were in the Counties Manukau district.

Ball developed rheumatic fever as a child, which led to a diagnosis of rheumatic heart disease and likely caused her heart failure.

When she first got the diagnosis she saw a cardiologist regularly, but then the appointments just stopped, she said.

It was “frustrating” not being able to get an appointment when she needed it, she said.

“Its ridiculous, do I need to get admitted into the hospital just to see a cardiologist?”

She had been trying to stay positive and made a list of things she wanted to do with her 13-year-old son Destry, she said. A Givealittle page had been set up to help fundraise.

“I’m not sitting around waiting to die, I’m living.”

She wanted to take her son places she went as a child. They have planned a camping trip to the East Coast for Christmas.

“You can’t take anything to the grave with you, but memories you can leave them behind,” she said.

Ball signed a privacy waiver to allow Te Whatu Ora –Counties Manukau to discuss her case with Stuff.

However, when approached for comment, Health New Zealand said it would not comment on or disclose information relating to patients for privacy reasons.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said they appreciated the frustration delays caused for patients and their whānau.

“In response, we are working hard to increase the number of patients being seen and the speed at which they are seen.”