Oncologist's advice on the first thing to do after a cancer diagnosis

Jo McKenzie-McLean’s life was turned upside down after a stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis. In Stuff’s Jo vs Cancer podcast, the mother-of-two and Stuff journalist offers frank – and sometimes darkly funny – insights into life with an incurable illness, in conversations with friend and colleague Colleen O’Hanlon.

It sounds obvious, oncologist Dr Chris Jackson says, but it’s important to acknowledge that cancer is no one's fault.

The doctor at Mercy Cancer Care in Dunedin is treating Jo McKenzie-McLean, co-host of Stuff’s Jo vs Cancer podcast. He wouldn’t normally talk about patients in public but accepted her invite to appear on the show.

In conversation with O’Hanlon and McKenzie-McLean for a new bonus episode, Jackson says many people respond to a cancer diagnosis by asking, ‘Why me?’ and, ‘How could I have avoided it?’

“I think those feelings are really real at the start of the journey and they're pretty overwhelming.

“The first thing is to be gentle to yourself. It's not your fault, you didn't deserve it. It's a DNA copying error because your DNA copies all the time and occasionally makes mistakes and that's why you've got it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jo and her mum Shari McLean, meet with oncologist Dr Chris Jackson.

When making treatment choices, Jackson says it’s important to take time to establish your values and what’s important to you.

“For some people who value low side effects but aren’t concerned about longevity, avoiding treatment might be a good option.

“[For] others, who want to squeeze out every possible day and are willing to put up with all sorts of side effects ... intensive treatment might be right.”

With waits to see a specialist often “tortuous”, Jackson acknowledges that “Dr Google” is a “medical textbook in your pocket” that many can’t ignore.

But he encourages them to seek maximum context from reputable sites including cancer.gov, macmillan.org.uk, Cancer Research UK’s website, an Australian site called eviQ and, in New Zealand, the Cancer Society.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Jo McKenzie-McLean was nervous ahead of surgery to remove a rapidly-growing tumour on her ovary. (Warning: This video contains medical imagery that might be difficult for some viewers)

In the podcast, Jackson describes New Zealand’s cancer record as “criminal”.

“Our cancer outcomes aren't as good as Australia or Canada and our progress over the last 15 to 20 years has been worse than that in most other comparable countries.”

Changing that comes down to government policies, Jackson says.

“If we have a strong advocate, like the [Cancer Control Agency], which informs the government about what they can do, then we're in a much better position to have those changes occur.”

Jackson says three key societal changes would cause significant drops in cancer rates: stopping smoking, drinking less, and reducing sun exposure.

The episode also features Marie Wales, the Cancer Society’s supportive care manager for the Otago and Southland region. Wales has grown close to McKenzie-McLean since her diagnosis with stage four bowel cancer almost two years.

She offers a key piece of advice for friends of people diagnosed with cancer who might be worried what to do.

“Just say, ‘I don't know what to say, but I'm your friend. I'm here to support you or do anything [to help].”

Where to get help:

All episodes of Jo vs Cancer are available at www.stuff.co.nz/jovscancer and on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

* A friend of Jo’s has set up a Givealittle page for those who would like to contribute to her treatment-related costs.