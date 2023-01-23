'Desperate times' and the push for a new live-in alcohol and drug rehab in Hamilton

A local facility would make it easier for whānau to play a role in recovery, says Stephen King, who’s behind the trust that runs Hamilton support facility Manning St.

Desperate times are here and rehab beds need to come “home to the Waikato”, a leader in the addictions field says.

Stephen King is the executive director of Hamilton’s Alcohol and Drug Community Trust, which runs a 30-bed support facility known as Manning St. He’s pushing for a new residential rehab centre in Hamilton.

He says there’s been a surge in addiction-related problems in Waikato and the western Bay of Plenty, and a Waikato facility would mean people wouldn’t have to travel to Auckland, and their families could be more involved in their recovery.

King is working to establish a facility akin to Auckland’s respected Higher Ground at three adjoining Manning St properties – but says he needs at least $1.75 million a year from the Government.

“We want to bring our beds home to the Waikato,” said King.

“We’d be able to [better] involve whānau in the process."

King says he has specialist staff ready to work for him.

He is waiting before making a funding application as a formal Government review of residential services in the region won’t be completed till March. If eventually successful, 20 beds of Manning St’s 30 beds will be used for residential rehab.

Currently, Manning St provides a safe environment to those with addiction issues either pre- or post-treatment but getting enough extra funding would mean the treatment could be done in Hamilton.

While the facility waits for the review’s outcome, national health authority Te Whatu Ora is considering how it can better support Manning St with more night staff, as clientele can sometimes be more challenging at present, King said.

Pointing to more ramraids and rising gang numbers, King noted how addictive behaviour is part of the increased problems he’s observed in modern times.

“The illness has changed. Addiction is an unwellness. It’s become more entrenched and complex.”

Sixty-eight-year-old King, who started Manning St in 2000 in a former hospice, is in a good position to judge.

He’s a Hamilton-bred recovering addict himself who’s been clean and sober 30 years.

Peter Drury/Stuff Waikato is one of the heaviest users of methamphetamine per head of population according to wastewater testing, says Manning St’s Stephen King.

Wastewater testing indicated Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga are among “the greatest consumers of methamphetamine per head of population in the country”.

“This is where it happens.”

Hospitals were also reporting more problems associated with alcohol and drugs, and it appeared more was happening “on the street”.

Addiction had no boundaries between social classes, King said.

“We get a lot from wealthy [families] and a lot from no so wealthy.”

And he said: “The need to cope has become more complex.”

People used substances early on as a way of escaping.

“Then as things get worse, it’s a way of coping. So it’s escape, cope, escape, cope – a declining cycle of addiction.

“But dependency will come and so there’s an increase in supply because the demand’s there.”

Addiction can make life more difficult, prompting even more substance use.

That might logically lead to more demand for rehab. “But addiction’s an unusual illness. It’s often suggested that addiction is the only illness known to mankind that starts with ‘I haven’t got a problem’,” a sign of people being very reluctant to let go of problematic substance use as a coping mechanism.

New Zealand’s “rugby, racing and beer” culture can also lead to people being told to just sort themselves out rather than get help.

123rf Alcohol and other drug problems are on the rise, says Manning St’s Stephen King.

However, “if people reach a diagnosis of substance dependency then the clinical goal is to abstain”. That’s because there are no guarantees that once someone has that diagnosis they can ever safely use substances again.

Generally speaking, he said: “There is no cure. There’s only remission.”

He also noted: “I’ve not observed a lot of people who are diagnosed as dependent actually reducing and maintaining a reduced consumption of alcohol or reduced use of substance.”

But it can be hard for people to give up the idea that one day they will control their intake.

It’s also well-known that people in recovery can struggle to stay “on the wagon” and King says generally that “people who need to stop need to take time in rehab”.

“People can only take so much personal responsibility and when they can’t, as a society, my own belief is that we need to give them a hand up,” said King.

But he acknowledged that people change when they choose to.

“They won’t be forced by courts, locking then up in prison or whatever.”

But treatment centres can help facilitate their desire to change.

The desire of addicts to not be deprived of children, partners or employment and avoiding the likes of prison can be amongst key motivations for sorting their lives out, King said.

But even those factors won’t necessarily be enough to create change. “They may fuel it.”

When Stuff visited, a new client was being welcomed. There was clearly strong hope for change in his words as his whānau watched on.

“There is an over-representation of Māori in the addiction statistics,” said King, attributing that in part to the ongoing impacts of colonisation and noting how pre-European contact Māori society didn’t feature mood-altering substances.

It was important for families to understand how addiction works so they can help family members recover, assuring them of their love but also saying “I’m not going to watch you kill yourself with alcohol and drugs”.