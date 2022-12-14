Covid-19: Cases may 'dip' over summer but reinfection rates still high – expert

A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

New Zealand may be heading into a “plateau of Covid cases” before the holiday break but reinfection rates are still rising, an expert says.

“We want it to be smooth and low, and we want the peak to start coming down now but we have to wait and see,” Dr Anthony Jordan said.

A panel of health experts answered reader questions on all things Covid-19 – including how to keep safe during the Christmas holidays – in a live discussion on Stuff.

The event was held in Stuff’s Auckland newsroom on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 40,098 new cases reported over past week, 514 in hospital

* Covid-19: Cases expected to peak in week of Christmas, as numbers climb

* Covid-19 antivirals still 'difficult' to access, despite rising hospital cases



It featured clinical immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan, general practitioner Dr Hinamaha Lutui and paediatrician Dr Greg Williams.

Jordan said, on the modelling front, summer was usually the time when sickness started to drop.

Stuff The event on Wednesday morning featured immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan, left, paediatrician Dr Greg Williams and general practitioner Dr Hinamaha Lutui.

“If the weather is good, people are outside, then we start to see transmission to come down.

“The summer is a really important time to relax and recharge, and see cases dip.”

However, Jordan stressed it was important to plan ahead in case Covid hit during Christmas.

“For people who are eligible for antivirals, think about what pharmacists are open and where you can get it,” he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Anthony Jordan says New Zealand may be heading into a “plateau of Covid cases” before the holiday break.

Lutui said people should plan ahead when going to large indoor events like church meetings but the best protection was vaccination.

“If you have symptoms, then stay at home. Think about wearing masks.

“What is the risk here? If I am a little bit sicky, stay home. You don’t want to spread anything,” she said.

“But the best protection is still the vaccine. Get your booster. I have seen people in the community who are partially vaccinated or not vaccinated and Covid is hitting them really hard.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Hinamaha Lutui says vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus.

“You need to get those boosters before you actually need them, so your body can fight off the sickness.”

Williams said people deserved a fun summer after the past three years but should enjoy it safely.

Those who were sick should not travel and people should have a supply of RATs (rapid antigen tests) available.

However, summer was for enjoyment and it was crucial for people’s wellbeing to get together, Williams said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Greg Williams says summer is time for people to get out and have fun.

Who’s who:

Dr Anthony Jordan

Jordan is the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre's acting chief clinical officer and clinical director for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He is one of only two Māori clinical immunologists in Aotearoa.

Dr Hinamaha Lutui

Lutui, of Tongan and European descent, has been working as a GP for the past 10 years and is one of the founding members of Southpoint Family Doctors in Manukau.

Lutui is a medical educator for the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and teaches medical students at the University of Auckland.

She is also the clinical director at Alliance Health Plus, the only Pacific-led primary health organisation in Auckland.

Dr Greg Williams

Williams is a paediatrician at Starship children’s hospital, with 20 years of experience in child health.

He has been a general paediatrician at Starship for 14 years and service clinical director for general paediatrics for the past eight years.