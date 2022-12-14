Covid-19: Health officials report fourth death possibly linked to vaccine

A person has died after being vaccinated against Covid-19. (File photo)

A fourth death possibly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine has been reported.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) on Wednesday afternoon said it had been notified of a death where “a link to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could not be excluded”.

The case is with the coroner, who is investigating the cause of death, but it is thought the person possibly developed myocarditis from vaccination.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board first reviewed the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) report relating to the death in March 2022 and again in April.

However, there was “insufficient information” at the time to determine the potential role of the vaccine in the death, Te Whatu Ora said.

The board met again in November to reconsider the case after receiving further information, which showed the individual had myocarditis at the time of death.

It now thought the development of myocarditis was “possibly due to vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine”.

Myocarditis and pericarditis can be caused by viral infections (including Covid-19).

However, they are also rare and serious side-effects of both the Pfizer and Nuvaxovid (Novavax) Covid-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health said.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, while pericarditis is inflammation of the tissue forming a sac around the heart.

The monitoring board considered the circumstances of the case “do not impact or change the known information on myocarditis, and the benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of such rare side-effects”.

Symptoms of myocarditis or pericarditis linked to vaccination typically appeared within a few days and mostly within the first weeks after receiving the vaccine, the Ministry of Health said.

Anyone who experienced any of the following new symptoms after vaccination should seek medical help – especially if the symptoms did not go away:

tightness, heaviness, discomfort or pain in the chest or neck

difficulty breathing or catching the breath

feeling faint or dizzy or light-headed

fluttering, racing or pounding heart or feeling like it is ‘skipping beats’.

Anyone who feels any of these symptoms in the days or weeks after getting the vaccine should see a doctor as soon as possible. People can also call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Health officials said those concerned about their safety could call 111 and tell the call-taker they’d had a Covid vaccine, so they could be assessed correctly.

A report released by Medsafe on Wednesday showed that up to and including November 30, 2022, a total of 184​ deaths were reported to CARM after the Pfizer vaccine was given.

Following medical assessments by CARM and Medsafe it was determined 163​ of these deaths were “unlikely related to the Covid-19 vaccine”. Fifteen​ could not be assessed due to “insufficient information” and two​ cases were still under investigation.

Two deaths​ were determined by the coroner to be due to myocarditis following the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Medsafe said.

One death​ was “likely due” to vaccine-induced myocarditis (awaiting a coroner’s determination) and in one death​ a link to the vaccine “could not be excluded” (also awaiting a coroner’s determination).

To date, the observed number of deaths reported after vaccination was less than the expected number of natural deaths.

There had been no deaths reported for the Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) or Nuvaxovid vaccines, Medsafe said.

To date, 90.2% of New Zealanders over the age of 12 have completed their primary course of Covid-19 vaccination (two doses).