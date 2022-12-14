More than 7000 extra blood donors needed to meet holiday period demand

The New Zealand Blood Service is forecasting a 4% increase in demand for blood and plasma over the summer period and is urging people to sign up to donate. (File photo)

The blood service needs 7000​ more people to make an appointment to donate blood and plasma in the next fortnight, so it can meet demand over the holiday season and into January.

The New Zealand Blood Service put out the call this week, forecasting a 4%​ increase in demand for blood products over the summer period compared with the same period last year.

Last year, 53,537​ units of blood, plasma and platelets were issued across Aotearoa between December and February.

“This summer we are forecasting a 4% increase in demand over the same period due to general increased usage we have seen over the course of 2022,” Blood Service spokesperson Asuka Burge​ said.

As of December 7, Auckland had the most appointments to fill to December 23: 3262​ (made up of 1074​ whole blood appointments and 2188​ plasma appointments).

There were a further 1489​ appointments going in Waikato and hundreds each in Bay of Plenty, Manawatū, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago.

“We are asking everyone to consider their plans for the next few weeks and please find time to donate,” Burge said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Warren Chapman gives blood for the 346th time, making him the most generous donor in the South Island.

“Give blood, give plasma and give hope to a fellow Kiwi and their whānau this Christmas.

“For someone, it will represent the best gift they ever receive.”

To make it easy to donate wherever you are over the summer, Burge suggested downloading the NZ Blood Donor App to check your eligibility, searching for a donation location using geo-location, checking available bookings and booking a donation slot.

If you have recently had Covid-19, you will need to wait seven days from your first day free of symptoms or after the date of your last positive test (if you have no symptoms) before you can donate blood or plasma.

For more information on eligibility criteria, visit the New Zealand Blood Service website.