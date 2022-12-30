How hypnotherapy can help people gain control of habits and make changes

Cecilia hopes to lose weight through a hypnotherapy programme that convinces her she has a gastric band.

The word “hypnosis” may trigger images of half-asleep people clucking like a chicken, but the practice can help people manage unhealthy habits and “change their perception on reality”, experts say.

Hypnotherapy is a state of focused concentration and deep relaxation, which involves a therapist hypnotising their client and connecting with their “unconscious mind”.

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland​ said the definition of hypnosis is “receptive concentration”.

“This means your attention is focused on a particular thing, and you are much more open to receiving suggestions that lead to changes in your behaviour, thinking or sensations,” he explained.

Parts of hypnosis include induction and suggestion.

Induction is when people are becoming hypnotised, with the goal being to quiet the mind and focus attention on the voice of the therapist.

Suggestion is when the hypnotised person is talked through events that may help address or counteract unhelpful behaviours or emotions.

Hypnotherapy may be used to aid in treating addictions like alcohol, or be helpful in managing a health condition like chronic pain or anxiety.

Auckland hypnotherapist Stefan Sageman, said instead of trying to “fix” a client’s problem, he uses hypnosis to focus on the cause of the problem.

“I treat the underlying issue, and understand what makes someone grab the Tim Tams from the pantry,” Sageman said, as an explanation to someone who may want to lose weight.

During hypnosis, Sageman creates a “rapport” with his client’s “unconscious mind”.

“I don’t just click my fingers, and you’re knocked out,” he said.

By connecting with the unconscious mind and using suggestion, Sageman said he is able to change a client’s perspective on their perceived issue.

“Connecting on an unconscious level releases negative emotions [a client might feel],” he said.

He used an example of someone who may have been abused, which has resulted in anger towards men.

“When we connect with the unconscious level, we can release that negative emotion of anger, and they no longer feel angry when they see a man,” Sageman said.

However, this is not done in an hour-long session. Sageman said hypnotherapy is “a marathon, not a sprint”.

Auckland psychiatrist Dr Alexa Srzich​ has been exploring why some people may be more susceptible to hypnosis than others.

Srzich said some people’s ability to be hypnotised is down to believing whether they can be: “If you don’t think anything is going to happen, then it’s not going to happen.”

In a small trial, Srzich measured brain activity of a person pushing a button whenever it turned red.

He found that people who had faster reaction times were more likely to be hypnotisable, due to their brain processing the movement of their finger, but not actually moving.

This links to the same type of brain activity that may occur in suggestion hypnosis, when someone tells you to move your finger, and your finger moves without you being aware of telling your brain to do so.

However, Srzich said there was nothing “magical or special” about being in a hypnotic state.

“It’s someone who is able to focus their attention,” he said.

Sutherland said there are “lots of myths” about hypnosis, because of “stage hypnosis” you might typically see on television.

These include the belief that people can’t come out of hypnosis, can’t remember what happened during it, or lose their willpower, Sutherland said.

“Hypnosis is more about what you believe yourself than what others believe,” Sutherland said.

”If you believe that hypnosis will help reduce your chronic pain then you’re much more open to hypnotic suggestions about this.”

Srzich said there was still research to be done into how hypnotherapy affects a person’s brain, but urged people to not dismiss the practice.

“It’s a real phenomenon. People can have very profound experiences, and I wonder what it is about their brain that allows them to do that,” he said.