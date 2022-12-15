$20k raised for charity in memory of wife who died hours after wedding

Jamieka McCarthy-Ngapera died just 12 hours after her wedding to Alistair Harford in 2017.

During the 13th of 14 half-marathons in one week, Alistair Harford​ had hit his physical and mental limit.

His Achilles were “blown” and strapped, his knee swollen and bruised. It was the first time he questioned whether he’d be able to make it to the end.

Last Thursday, the 30-year-old set out to run a marathon a day for seven days to raise awareness and funds for the Meningitis Foundation, in honour of his late wife Jamieka McCarthy-Ngapera​.

The 26-year-old died of meningococcal B disease just 12 hours after they were married in December 2017.

About 9pm on Wednesday, in the worst weather so far, the Auckland man crossed the finish line with family and friends: “I was so relieved, [and] so pumped”.

Harford’s marathon effort raised more than $20,000 for charity.

The couple had been together eight years when they married at 3pm on a sunny summer’s day.

Jamieka had been unwell since early that morning, complaining of a sore neck.

After saying ‘I do’, Jamieka went back to their hotel. When Harford joined her later that night, he “instantly knew something was really wrong” and phoned an ambulance.

About 3am the next morning – roughly 24 hours after her neck started hurting – Jamieka died.

Earlier, Harford said he wanted to use his tragedy for a “little bit of good”.

A week on, exhausted and “extremely sore”, he has achieved just that.

As of midday Thursday, close to 400 donors had contributed just over $20,100.

“When I first had this little idea to do something, I never thought it would be as big as it got. Never in my wildest dreams [had I] thought that to be possible.”

Mentally it “was pretty tough”, but Harford was buoyed by the support of whānau, colleagues, fiancee Louise and the wider community behind him.

“My main goal wasn’t the money, it was awareness of what the disease is and what it can do. I’m really happy I think I’ve achieved that.”

Meningitis Foundation Aotearoa New Zealand chairperson Gerard Rushton​, who lost daughter Courtenay​ to meningitis in 2014 aged just 16​, said Harford’s effort was “simply amazing”.

Awareness of meningococcal disease and meningitis was “paramount,” he said.

The $20,000 would go toward awareness campaigns and supporting whānau affected by the disease.

SUPPLIED Alistair Harford on Wednesday night, having completed 14 half-marathons in seven days, being passed a congratulatory drink by fiancee Louise.

Rushton said there was a “complete lack” of wraparound support for patients once discharged from hospital.

Rushton said Jamieka’s story echoed the importance of being protected against meningococcal disease.

It could strike anyone at any time, and move so quickly treatment often wasn’t an option – but many didn’t know they weren’t protected, he said.

Last week, Pharmac announced it would widen funded access to meningococcal B vaccine (Bexsero) from March 1 to children up to 12 months old, and young people aged 13 to 25 entering into (or in their first year of) specified close-living situations – which Rushton said didn’t go far enough.

He urged people to know the symptoms of meningococcal and meningitis and seek medical advice urgently if they arose.

For now, Harford is putting his feet up to let his body heal – but thinks he’ll go for a run again next week.