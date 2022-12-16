Medsafe approves Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The Pfizer vaccine could be available to tamariki under 5 next year, depending on decisions made by ministers and the director-general of health. (File photo)

Medsafe has provisionally approved an application by Pfizer to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to tamariki aged 6 months to 4 years.

Provisional approval was granted on November 24 and will be valid until November 3, 2023.

“The provisional approval is for three doses of the adapted paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, with the second dose given three weeks after the first dose, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose,” a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Medsafe approval is only one step in the process.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group is now providing advice to the Ministry of Health to inform ministers’ decisions about whether to use the vaccine and what groups will be eligible.

The group’s recommendations will then be considered by the director-general of health before a final decision to use is made.

A decision is expected in the first half of 2023.

Approval was given to roll out the vaccine to children 12 years and over on October 28, 2021.

That was extended to tamariki aged 5-11 on December 16 that same year.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the application for under-5s was sent to Medsafe in late July after trials showed a strong immune response in children who had received the vaccine.

“Should our vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old receive regulatory approval, we will work closely with the New Zealand Government and regulators to supply the world as quickly as we can, together, and support distribution. ”

The Australian Department of Health has recommended the Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised children aged 6 months to 4 years.

That has been available since September 5.