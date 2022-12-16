Ministers approve Pfizer's Covid vaccine for high-risk children under five

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to become available to tamariki under 5 next year. (File photo)

The Director-General of Health has recommended, and Ministers have approved an application by Pfizer to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to tamariki aged 6 months to 4 years, who are at higher risk of severe illness.

Earlier Friday, Medsafe provisionally approved an application by Pfizer to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has since announced the vaccine will be made available to those aged 6 months to 4 years who are severely immunocompromised or those with multiple underlying illnesses.

The vaccine is expected to become available in February 2023.

Cabinet ministers approved an adapted version of the vaccine used for five to 11-year-olds. Children in the younger age group will get three doses, with the second dose given three weeks after the first dose, and the third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose.

The vaccine was still not recommended for children under five who were not in the higher risk category.

Deputy Director-General and head of the Public Health Agency, Dr Andrew Old said the latest evidence from overseas would continue to be reviewed, to ensure the vaccination programme was based on the most up-to-date research and real-world experience.

“While most children under 5 do not currently need Covid-19 vaccination, the advice from CV-TAG was clear that a smaller subset of children are at higher risk should they catch the disease, and that this vaccine will assist them,” he said.

Approval was given to roll out the vaccine to children 12 years and over on October 28, 2021.

That was extended to tamariki aged 5-11 on December 16 that same year.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the application for under-5s was sent to Medsafe in late July after trials showed a strong immune response in children who had received the vaccine.

“Should our vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old receive regulatory approval, we will work closely with the New Zealand Government and regulators to supply the world as quickly as we can, together, and support distribution. ”

The Australian Department of Health has recommended the Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised children aged 6 months to 4 years.

That has been available since September 5.