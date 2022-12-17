Covid-19: Pharmacist to face disciplinary charges over anti-vax videos

Shane Chafin is a registered pharmacist, but does not currently hold a practising certificate. (File photo)

A pharmacist affiliated with Counterspin Media is facing potential disciplinary action after allegedly posting misleading and factually incorrect information about Covid-19 online.

Stuff understands Shane Chafin will appear before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, facing charges stemming from a number of complaints.

Chafin has appeared on Counterspin Media, which was founded by far-right figure Kelvyn Alp,​ as the show’s “chief medical correspondent”.

Pharmacy Council records show Chafin holds a bachelor of science (pharmacy) from the University of Cincinnati in the United States.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Aucklander seeking second jab told someone had already claimed it, 600km away

* Covid-19: 'Multiple complaints' over anti-vaccine doctors



He has been registered as a pharmacist since 2013, but does not currently hold a practising certificate and is not entitled to practise.

Stuff understands the charges concern videos posted online, where Chafin allegedly criticised the Government’s Covid-19 response, cast doubt on PCR testing and the effectiveness of the vaccine and encouraged people to deny the existence of a pandemic.

Stuff understands he is also alleged to have shared private information about people who laid complaints about him.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Police intervened in the protest, which disrupted a press conference held in Northland by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. As well as the Counterspin Media heckling, a woman was shouting and singing in the background.

Chafin made headlines in November 2021, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opted to suspend a press conference in Northland after he heckled her.

He asked Ardern to state the fatality rate for Covid-19 and then to name a woman who had “died from the Covid-19 vaccine”.

Chafin then started heckling her again, asking about the vaccine’s effectiveness in Israel.

Ardern replied that she “would shut down the press conference if he did not cease”, before pausing the press conference.

STUFF A trailer for the Stuff Circuit documentary 'Fire and Fury'

He called Ardern “prime sinister” as she walked away from the press conference.

In November, registered nurse Sarai Tepou was suspended by the tribunal for 12 months after sharing “misinformation” about the vaccine on social media and in a radio interview.

During the interview, she called the Covid-19 vaccine “experimental” and said vaccine mandates were “tyranny”.

Matthew McClelland, a lawyer for the tribunal’s professional conduct committee, said Tepou’s comments carried a “significant likelihood of undermining the public trust and confidence” in the response to the Covid pandemic.