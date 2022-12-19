Covid-19: 42,740 new cases reported in past week, 581 in hospital with virus

A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

A further 42,740​ new Covid-19 cases have been reported across the country in the past week.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, on Monday afternoon.

This was up from 40,098​ new cases reported last Monday.

The rolling seven-day average of daily new reported cases was now 6099​.

There were 581​ people in hospital with the virus as of midnight on Sunday, the ministry said, up from 514 the week prior. On Sunday, 15​ people were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Monday afternoon.

There were 117​ reported cases per 100,000​ people in the week ending December 18, which was a 7%​ increase from the previous week (ending December 11).

This was the lowest increase seen in the past five weeks​, the ministry said.

In the past seven days, 64​ deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19: 31​​ of which had been coded as either being where Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death (21)​ or a contributing factor (10)​.

Two​ were determined not to be Covid-19, and classifications for a further 31​ were not yet available.

Of the 64 people, one was in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, 12 were in their 70s, 28 were in their 80s and 15 were aged over 90.

To date, 2288​ deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

Of the 42,740 cases reported on Monday, 12,809​ (30%) were reinfections.

Of these, 412​ were in people who had reported having Covid-19 in the past 90 days.

In the past seven days, Waitematā (north and west Auckland) reported the highest number of new cases (5938)​ followed by Counties Manukau (east and south Auckland, with 5402​ new cases), and 4986​ in Canterbury.

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ on Monday afternoon announced the country’s settings will remain unchanged following a final review for the year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall advised the country’s settings remain unchanged following the final review of the year.

This included retaining the seven-day mandatory isolation period for positive cases, “in order to break the chain of transmission and keep cases and hospitalisations at a manageable level”.

Ahead of summer, officials were encouraging Kiwis to take simple precautions to “keep a lid on Covid-19, and ensure our hardworking health workers get the break they deserve”.

Making sure you’re up-to-date with vaccines “should be the first thing on your to-do list before Christmas”.

The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)’s most recent genomics data showed BA.5 continued to decline in community samples, now making up only 35% of sequenced cases as of December 6.

BA.2.75 was set to become the dominant subvariant, then making up 33% of cases in the two-week reporting window and “growing rapidly”.