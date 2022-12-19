Covid-19: 'Good signs' Aotearoa nearing, or at, the peak in Christmas week

Modellers say there’s cause to believe Aotearoa’s current Covid-19 wave could peak this week, as earlier predictions indicated.

With less than a week to Christmas, there are “good signs” Aotearoa’s current Covid-19 wave is close to its peak, modellers say.

On Monday, 42,740​ Covid-19 cases were reported over the past week, continuing an upward trend overall.

However, a slowing in the rate of the increase over the last 10-12 days suggests we’re “pretty close to a peak”, University of Auckland computation biologist Dr David Welch​ said.

Welch’s analysis is in line with earlier modelling.

Ministry of Health data showed there were 117 reported cases per 100,000​ people in the week ending December 18. That’s a 7%​ increase from the previous week.

That was the lowest increase seen in the past five weeks.​

However, Welch and Dr Emily Harvey, co-lead of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa’s contagion network modelling programme, noted cases are still high – with the weekly rolling average of daily cases sitting at about 6100​ – and will remain as high for a couple of weeks either side of a peak.

Harvey agreed there were “signs pointing to the fact that we’re heading towards the predicted peak” – particularly that the increase in case numbers was slowing.

Epidemic waves are fairly symmetric. If it took 4-5 weeks of steadily rising cases to peak, we’d expect to go into the new year with cases “still fairly high” but potentially consistently falling through January, Welch said.

If this is indeed the peak, it’s shy of the 11,000​ daily cases earlier modelled.

Harvey said “undoubtedly” part of this was due to ascertainment (the relationship between reported cases and actual infections) – “we know reporting has been dropping off throughout the year, and is lower at holidays”.

According to Crown science agency ESR, the latest case ascertainment rate, for the week ending December 11, is about 51% – suggesting there are twice as many infections as reported cases.

It’s also possible that the immune-escape ability of subvariants could have been a bit lower than the earlier modelling assumed, Harvey said.

However, there are a couple of caveats.

We’re very close to the holidays, and some people have already knocked off work for the year. Often there’s a surge in reporting of cases driven by the start of the week (such as people testing for work) which may not be happening, Welch said.

“We’re really hoping we start to see it slowing in wastewater and hospitalisations data too, to have confidence in reaching that peak,” Harvey said.

If, through the week, daily case numbers were similar or lower to the same day last week, that’s a “good sign we’re at a plateau,” she said.

What happens after that though is a “real unknown”, as from next week on, the picture could get “complicated”.

People’s behaviour changes significantly over this summer period: people leave work and school, which is “really good” at reducing transmission, but also start moving around and mixing much more - and generally, reporting test results less.

While school-age people, parents and older age groups tend to have fewer contacts over the holiday period, many younger people will flock to festivals and New Year’s parties.

It’s possible areas which have seen lower case numbers could have an “influx” of new infectious people, Harvey said.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa said it’s possible as many as one in 20 people could have Covid-19 this week, and between 30% to 40% of infections are asymptomatic.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t pass Covid-19 on, Harvey said.

“Infections now will mean missing Christmas, or potentially infecting friends and family over Christmas.”

While it’s possible there could be a drop in “absolute case numbers”, there’s also likely to be more exposure to older and more vulnerable people over this period, and cause to “still really be careful”, Welch said.

Harvey urged people to use rapid antigen tests before seeing older, very young or vulnerable relatives over Christmas.