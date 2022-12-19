Ashley Bloomfield appointed University of Auckland professor

Dr Ashley Bloomfield stepped down from his role as health chief in July 2022. (Video first published in July 2022)

Former Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has a new gig – professor at the Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland.

Bloomfield will establish a new “public policy impact institute” at the university’s School of Population Health, serving as its inaugural chairman.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said the role was a “natural progression” for Bloomfield, following his extensive career in health which culminated in his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives his last media briefing as New Zealand’s top health official.

“Professor Bloomfield brings enormous experience to the University,” Freshwater said.

“We look forward to him joining the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and also using his public policy expertise to build our new Public Policy Impact Institute.”

The new institute will support the translation and application of university research into policies that directly impact communities.

Bloomfield said he was very pleased to be joining the university and was looking forward to working alongside colleagues.

“The proposed Public Policy Impact Institute is a great opportunity to strengthen the link between the university’s world-class research and the development and implementation of policy,” Bloomfield said.

“The intent is clear – to help improve a range of social and economic outcomes in Aotearoa with a strong focus on equity.”

Bloomfield is part of the university’s alumni having graduated in 1997 with a Master of Public Health.

He became a symbol of the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing New Zealanders across the country at daily press conferences.

Bloomfield’s cult image has led to him being on hot sauce, tea towels, tattoos and T-shirts. After 307 Covid-19 press conferences, he called time on his position as a public servant in July 2022.