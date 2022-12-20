When Covid-19 case numbers will be released over Christmas and New Year

Updates on what the Covid-19 outbreak is looking like over the Christmas holiday period will be slightly delayed, due to the stat days.

Covid-19 case reporting is set to change slightly over the Christmas and New Year period.

At present, the Ministry of Health releases a weekly update each Monday, covering new cases reported between the Monday and Sunday of the week prior, and hospitalisations as of midnight on Sunday.

Weekly Covid-19 case and hospitalisation numbers, and deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result will continue to be updated over the holiday period – but will look a bit different between Friday, December 23 and Monday, January 9, 2023.​

Because of the public holidays, these updates will be released on Wednesdays, December 28, and January 4, rather than the Monday of each week as usual, a spokesperson confirmed.

These updates will each cover the previous week, ending midnight Sunday (December 25, and January 1).

Covid-19 vaccine data will not be updated on the ministry’s website until January 4.​

Deaths attributed to Covid-19 will not be updated during the holiday period, although deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test will continue to be updated, a ministry spokesperson said.

Daily Covid-19 case and hospitalisation data will continue to be updated daily on the ministry’s Github page.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

The number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations has continued to increase in recent weeks, with more than 42,700 cases​ reported in the week to Monday.

Modellers say it is likely this wave will be nearing, or reaching, a peak in cases in the week of Christmas.

However, with as many as one in 20 people potentially infected with Covid-19 across the country this week, they’re advising people think carefully and plan ahead for the holiday period.

This included packing a supply of rapid antigen tests if you’re heading away, hosting events outdoors where possible, and considering using a RAT if you’re meeting with family or friends who are older, very young, or more vulnerable.