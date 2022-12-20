When Covid-19 case numbers will be released over Christmas and New Year
Covid-19 case reporting is set to change slightly over the Christmas and New Year period.
At present, the Ministry of Health releases a weekly update each Monday, covering new cases reported between the Monday and Sunday of the week prior, and hospitalisations as of midnight on Sunday.
Weekly Covid-19 case and hospitalisation numbers, and deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result will continue to be updated over the holiday period – but will look a bit different between Friday, December 23 and Monday, January 9, 2023.
Because of the public holidays, these updates will be released on Wednesdays, December 28, and January 4, rather than the Monday of each week as usual, a spokesperson confirmed.
These updates will each cover the previous week, ending midnight Sunday (December 25, and January 1).
Covid-19 vaccine data will not be updated on the ministry’s website until January 4.
Deaths attributed to Covid-19 will not be updated during the holiday period, although deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test will continue to be updated, a ministry spokesperson said.
Daily Covid-19 case and hospitalisation data will continue to be updated daily on the ministry’s Github page.
The number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations has continued to increase in recent weeks, with more than 42,700 cases reported in the week to Monday.
Modellers say it is likely this wave will be nearing, or reaching, a peak in cases in the week of Christmas.
However, with as many as one in 20 people potentially infected with Covid-19 across the country this week, they’re advising people think carefully and plan ahead for the holiday period.
This included packing a supply of rapid antigen tests if you’re heading away, hosting events outdoors where possible, and considering using a RAT if you’re meeting with family or friends who are older, very young, or more vulnerable.