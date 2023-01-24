Woman removed from a transplant waiting list gets new kidney from her brother

Asher Bagadam donated his kidney to his sister Ashritha after she was bumped from the transplant list and suffered heart complications.

A woman who was removed from a transplant waiting list without her knowledge has finally received a new kidney – from her brother.

Ashritha Bagadam​ was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease in 2017, and said her health journey since had been “traumatic”.

The 25-year-old Aucklander said she had been put on a waiting list for a new kidney in August 2021 but Middlemore Hospital removed her from the list the following December.

She was also put on the incorrect dialysis programme for six months, she said, which made her sicker and caused fluid to build up around her heart.

Then last year, with her condition worsening, doctors told her she needed a kidney urgently, and did not have time to wait for a donor.

That’s where her brother Asher Bagadam​ came in, donating his kidney to her early last month.

She described it as a “surreal” moment, but said everything went perfectly.

“The day of the surgery was the greatest day of my life, I would say,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff In December, Asher Bagadam donated his kidney to his sister Ashritha.

Asher said it was “tough” to have to watch his sister go through all the difficulties at Middlemore.

“To be able to make a difference in her life is good,” he said.

It was an easy decision to donate the kidney, and the option had always been on the table, he said.

Ashritha had been hesitant to take it up, due to Asher’s cricket career.

But Asher said despite the pain initially after surgery, life with only one kidney was the same.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ashritha Bagadam said she was put on an incorrect dialysis programme for six months, making her sicker.

The 27-year-old will jet off to the UK in April, as planned, to play for Cornwall County Cricket Club.

Ashritha said she shouldn't have needed a kidney this early; she should have been fine to stay on the transplant list for four years.

But the Favona woman’s spate of health challenges at Middlemore Hospital meant she could no longer wait, and her brother became her only option.

She had been waiting patiently for a donor match, but unbeknown to her, Middlemore Hospital had taken her name off the transplant list in December 2021 – a fact she wouldn’t find out until four months later.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff For months Ashritha​ slept connected to a dialysis machine to keep her alive, which took a mental and physical toll.

Ashritha was put back on the list in June. But by then, she was past desperate, and her health had deteriorated significantly – her kidneys were failing.

“I would go to bed unable to breathe, scared I wouldn’t wake up in the morning,” she said.

Her health continued to worsen and one day she was rushed to the hospital. During her stay, she said doctors told her she had been on the incorrect dialysis programme for six months.

Clinical notes seen by Stuff said she had been “under-dialysed”.

The whole experience left her “scared” of New Zealand’s health care system, she said.

“I do feel like I was let down a lot.

“I went in with kidney issues, and came out with heart issues as well.”