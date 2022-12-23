Almost 5400 surgeries, appointments disrupted by Queen's Memorial Day

Hospitals reduced planned care on Monday, September 26, so staff could observe Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day. (File photo)

Close to 5400 planned procedures, including surgeries, scans and cancer treatment, were deferred or cancelled as New Zealand observed a one-off holiday recognising the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Planned care was reduced on September 26, so health workers could observe Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day.

Official Information Act data shows at least 5420 planned care procedures and appointments across Aotearoa were affected by the public holiday. The disruption was temporary, and the majority of procedures were promptly rebooked.

The true number will be higher, as Auckland – one of the largest health districts in the country – could not provide data.

Northland also did not report any data. South Canterbury observes its Anniversary Day on September 26, so was unaffected.

Some districts reported “best efforts” estimates only, based on previous Mondays, due to limitations in their IT systems.

Capital and Coast/Hutt reported the highest number of planned care activities deferred due to the public holiday, with 1019​.

This included 159​ first specialist appointments, 536​ follow-up appointments and 26​ operations.

In Waikato, 814​ outpatient clinic appointments were cancelled due to the public holiday, with cardiology (127)​, ophthalmology (113)​ and dermatology (60)​ most affected.

There were 81​ procedures cancelled where a surgery theatre had been booked for September 26, including surgery, endoscopy and interventional radiology.

However, those numbers do not tell the full story, as they do not include care that was not booked due to the public holiday.

For example, on an average Monday, Canterbury has about 3600​ outpatient appointments. On September 26, there were about 3000 fewer, comprising 523​ cancellations (including 27​ scuppered surgeries) and roughly 2500​ events not booked, due to the holiday.

Southern also reported not booking an estimated 700​ patients into clinics for September 26.

Based on the number of outpatient exams on the Monday prior, about 345​ CT scans, MRI, ultrasounds, X-ray and other diagnostic radiology processes were deferred, they said.

Many health districts reported a median delay for care following a postponement/deferral of between three and 14 days. In Whanganui, the median additional disruption was 21​ days.

In West Coast, the median number of additional days added to the waiting time for 30​ patients whose general surgery was canned was 18​ days, and 39​ days for podiatry outpatient appointments.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The backlog of planned care remains high, with close to 30,000 Kiwis waiting longer than four months to see a specialist for the first time, as of October. (File photo)

As of October, more than 38,000​ New Zealanders were waiting more than four months for their first specialist appointment.

It took three months from the time of request for the data to be released.

Close to 30,000 people (29,538​) had been given a commitment to treatment, but had been waiting longer than four months to receive it, Ministry of Health data showed.

Fionnagh Dougan​, Te Whatu Ora hospital and specialist services national director, said health services were used to adapting and responding to unplanned events, so were able to adapt their approaches to work around the memorial holiday.

Preparations began as soon the holiday was announced to minimise the effect on the system, while balancing the “need to enable staff to take the public holiday” as much as possible, she said.

Acute delivery “was not affected” by the holiday, with normal services continuing.

“The vast majority of regions also kept some planned care activity occurring, at a level of around 25-45%​ of normal planned activity,” Dougan said.