'In the hunt for better days ahead': Teacher staying positive through his cancer journey

Josn Hurn speaks about being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer diagnosis at age 27.

No matter how many knock backs Josh Hurn faces, you can’t keep him down.

The Marton man was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer at the start of the year, aged 27, and is trying to raise money to cover the cost of an unfunded chemotherapy drug, Lonsurf, that can extend his life, but costs $5600 a month.

Now 28, he was determined to pursue this option because of all the support he has received since the diagnosis. There is a Givelittle page Support Josh Hurn’s stage 4 bowel cancer treatment where people can donate.

Hurn, who had no family history of bowel cancer, went through 12 rounds of chemotherapy this year, and is into his second month of using Lonsurf.

“It’s a long shot, but it's the shot that I have.”

He started showing symptoms last year and went to the doctor in September, but wasn’t diagnosed until January.

“I was in my prime at the time in terms of being fit and ready. It came as a big shock.”

In March he had surgery to have a colostomy bag put in and later it was found the cancer had spread to his liver and lung.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Marton man Jush Hurn was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer at age 27.

He had two types of chemotherapy in the hope of reducing the cancer so he could have surgery, but it was unsuccessful.

It has been a grim diagnosis, but Hurn is philosophical. He has tried to change the narrative and stay positive.

“As of right now I’m still hopeful things can pan out for the better in the future. But it's not up for me to decide.

“It’s for me to put my best foot forward and control everything that I can control and leave the rest up to the experts is how my journey going so far.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Josh Hurn on a bench at Marton Park that has a plaque dedicated to his grandfather Dick Hurn, a Marton rugby stalwart, who played for Manawatū and Whanganui.

“Right now I'm staring down the barrel of unfunded treatment to keep my fight alive and keep myself in the hunt for better days ahead.”

He said his options were getting slimmer, but his oncology team had been great and the support of his friends and family kept him going.

“The support has been overwhelming and really humbling to hear lots of the different communities I have been involved with, that I have been able to positively influence, and I'm seeing the love returned, which is something very humbling.”

While he has his bads days, his friends and family have kept him focused on the positives.

REX BROSNAN Josh Hurn playing rugby for Massey Rams in 2021, before he was diagnosed with cancer.

“It's just one step at a time. You have that many knock backs since July, it's been uncanny. When you get the good days, you've got to enjoy those and spend them with the ones you love and spend it doing the things you love doing.

“Those are the things that have helped me get through the year despite it what might look like to everyone else.”

There have been “really dark lows”, with bad news often followed by more bad news, but “take it in your stride and deal the cards you're played”.

“My whole life's been focused on physical activity. It’s been a really big challenge trying to readjust and try to find the success and the wins in every day despite everything you know in life being turned upside down.

“That's something I'm working really hard at, to maintain my overall wellbeing.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Josh Hurn is trying to focus on the positives.

He is a health and physical education teacher at Freyberg High School in Palmerston North, but is on sickness leave.

He has turned to other hobbies to make his day meaningful, including pot plants, reading, playing Xbox, playing guitar, and goes to OraKinetics gym. He has also been working with a psychologist.

Much of his time is spent at home, but he tries to maintain social contact. When he has bad days he will “tuck it out at home”.

“It's like having a long-term hangover with a bad breakfast.”

A statement from Bowel Cancer New Zealand said there had been no new medicines funded for bowel cancer in the past 20 years and change was urgently needed.