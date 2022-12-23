Tens of thousands of mammograms needed to reach breast cancer screening target

As of last week, the number of mammograms needed to reach the breast screening coverage target of 70% was nearly 39,000. (File photo)

More than 90,000 Kiwis are missing screening appointments for breast and cervical cancers, new data shows.

As of December 15, according to the National Screening Unit, 38,527​ mammograms were needed across Aotearoa to reach the breast screening coverage target of 70%.

This was down from roughly the same period in 2021, when 49,780​ mammograms were needed to hit this target, Stuff reported in June.

Meanwhile, the number of cervical screen tests required to reach pre-Covid-19 baseline levels appears to have increased.

National Screening Unit acting group manager Cathy Whiteside​ said, as of late November, 52,017​ cervical screen tests needed to be done to reach the February 2020 baseline.

In June, the Ministry of Health said approximately 34,000​ cervical screens were needed nationally to reach pre-Covid levels.

BreastScreen Aotearoa provides mammograms to women aged 45-69, with the aim of detecting breast cancer early at a stage where it is easier to treat and more survivable.

About 392,280​ wāhine are eligible for screening each year.

The Breast Cancer Foundation said the programme had achieved a 34%​ reduction in overall breast cancer mortality in New Zealand (28%​ reduction in Māori women and 40%​ reduction in Pacific women).

Pre-Covid, BreastScreen Aotearoa was meeting its 70% target, but the programme was “under pressure”, the foundation outlined in a submission to Parliament earlier this year. Covid-19 “made all this much worse”.

Breast Cancer Foundation research manager Adele Gautier​ said while it was “very positive” the gap had been narrowed, this varied around the country.

In October, the foundation reported the backlog had been reduced from 50,000 in October 2021 – with four of eight regional providers back to pre-Covid participation levels.

BreastScreen Aotearoa was making “heroic efforts to catch up”, including extending hours, but having a shortage of mammographers and radiographers limited what was possible, Gautier said.

While some places like the South Island were “mostly doing very well”, places like central Auckland were “nowhere near there yet” and people were “waiting a very long time to get in”.

“Everyone will get in, but delays are extending the gap.”

Gautier said screening saved lives.

“We have a target because we know that works ... if we can’t meet that, that’s an issue.”

Adele Gautier, Breast Cancer Foundation research manager

Earlier in December, Te Aho o Te Kahu​ (the Cancer Control Agency) released its latest monitoring report on the impact of Covid-19 on cancer diagnosis and surgery.

The report, analysing data from July, August, and September, showed there was a “downturn” in some services, such as first appointments for cancer specialists – particularly in July.

In 2022 to date, there were 3%​ fewer cancer surgeries performed compared to the average of 2018/19, due to lower volumes of colorectal cancer and breast cancer surgeries.

Despite the initial impact, specialist appointments for haematology, radiation oncology and medical oncology all increased to pre-pandemic levels, it said.