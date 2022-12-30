Yet another popular Christchurch beach deemed unsafe for swimming

Christchurch's popular Corsair Bay is deemed unsuitable for swimming due to the bacteria risk, but there are no warning signs and Lose Moala was among those shocked to learn of it.

Another Christchurch beach has been added to the list of those deemed unsafe for swimming.

Te Mana Ora / Community and Public Health Unit on Friday night issued a health warning for Cass Bay in Whakaraupō/Lyttelton Harbour after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in samples.

“Water quality at Cass Bay is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to human health from the bacteria and other pathogens,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said.

Scores of Canterbury swimming spots have been given an overall off-limits status by Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) citing “the long-term grade and overall bacterial risk”. They include Corsair Bay, Rāpaki Bay, Sandy Bay, Diamond Harbour Beach and Purau Beach.

Regardless, as temperatures soared on Thursday hundreds flocked to Corsair Bay to swim unaware of the risk. There are no warning signs.

Up until Friday, Cass Bay had the green light for swimming on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) website. But that changed as a result of sampling taken on Thursday.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The number of places deemed safe to swim in Christchurch is dwindling, with a health warning issued late Friday for Cass Bay, pictured.

Pink said eating shellfish from the off-limits sites should be avoided.

“If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.”

Environment Canterbury (ECan) tests the water weekly, with the last three weekly samples at Corsair Bay found to be within the green suitable swimming range.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff People swim at Corsair Bay on Thursday blissfully unaware of the overall bacteria risk.

Regardless, ECan surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said the “unsuitable” status was unlikely to change over summer because of an elevated risk of faecal-bacteria found on December 1.

Hayward said ECan had advised the Christchurch City Council to put up signs warning swimmers of the faecal-bacteria risk.

Pink said anyone who experienced gastrointestinal illness should in the first instance contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.