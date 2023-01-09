Binge-eating is the most common eating disorder, yet few are diagnosed in NZ

Experts estimate up to 100,000 people, 2.2% of Kiwis, could be impacted by binge eating disorder, but it remains an under-diagnosed condition.

When Haidee Switzer​ realised she had an eating disorder, the thought of going to a doctor never crossed her mind.

Like most with eating disorders, food had become a deadly obsession, but it was not that the 29-year-old couldn’t eat – it was that she couldn’t stop.

Switzer was living in Auckland, working as a fitness instructor, when it began.

It seemed to happen overnight, heavy restriction turned to binging – it started with healthy foods, one protein bar became three, then one night she had five.

READ MORE:

* Melani grew addicted to the ‘trance’ of binge-eating: Then came the guilt

* Flawed theories behind eating disorders persist, researcher finds

* When comfort eating becomes binge eating - how Covid-19 escalated our food addiction



“From there it grew, and got so intense I would have to get out of the house,” she said. “It was a very vicious cycle for three and a half years.”

Switzer said binging was a comfort that helped relieve her anxiety – “I just never got that feeling of full”.

Nights of binging, would be followed by mornings of guilt and regret. Switzer said it took a massive toll on her mental health.

“I would wake up in the morning very upset with what I had done the night before, and would call into work sick.

“That was how upset and disgusting I felt,” she said. “Because it's a hidden disorder, you hide a lot of things and become good at lying.”

supplied Haidee Switzer was living in Auckland, working as a fitness instructor, when it began.

One day, Switzer googled, “why can’t I stop eating” and learnt about binge-eating. From there, she self-diagnosed.

When the 29-year-old moved back to her home town of Kaitaia, she was able to regain control of her eating habits.

She talked to friends, went to a dietician, and read books, but never considered going to a doctor.

“I didn’t think it was a doctor's thing, at the time,” she said.

Chris McKeen Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child. (Video first published May 2022)

Switzer was not alone in this thought.

Experts are unsure how many people are plagued by binge-eating disorders, but they are sure it is by far the most common eating disorder, likely affecting nearly half of those struggling with disordered eating.

Jenny Parsons​, a Massey University masters student, researched the lived experience of binge-eating and access to care in the New Zealand health system for her thesis.

Parsons said it was important to distinguish between binge-eating episodes, and binge-eating disorder.

A binge-eating episode is when people consume unusually large amounts of food in one go. A binge-eating disorder is when these episodes happen frequently and consistently over a period of time.

To be diagnosed, a person must have episodes of binge-eating at least once a week for three months, Parsons said.

She estimated up to 100,000 people, 2.2% of Kiwis, could be impacted by binge-eating disorder, but it remained an under-diagnosed condition.

The main reason for this, she said, was a lack of awareness around the disorder – it was not until 2013 that it was officially recognised by the American Psychiatric Association.

supplied Jenny Parsons says stigma, and how people perceive binge-eating, often stops sufferers seeking help.

Stigma, and how people perceived binge-eating, also often stopped them seeking help, she said.

“This idea that eating disorders look one way, and that’s anorexia with young white females, leaves a lot of people invisible.”

You do not need a diagnosis to feel like your experience is valid or talk about management and recovery, she said.

Eating disorders: where to get help