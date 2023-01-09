Binge-eating is the most common eating disorder, yet few are diagnosed in NZ
When Haidee Switzer realised she had an eating disorder, the thought of going to a doctor never crossed her mind.
Like most with eating disorders, food had become a deadly obsession, but it was not that the 29-year-old couldn’t eat – it was that she couldn’t stop.
Switzer was living in Auckland, working as a fitness instructor, when it began.
It seemed to happen overnight, heavy restriction turned to binging – it started with healthy foods, one protein bar became three, then one night she had five.
“From there it grew, and got so intense I would have to get out of the house,” she said. “It was a very vicious cycle for three and a half years.”
Switzer said binging was a comfort that helped relieve her anxiety – “I just never got that feeling of full”.
Nights of binging, would be followed by mornings of guilt and regret. Switzer said it took a massive toll on her mental health.
“I would wake up in the morning very upset with what I had done the night before, and would call into work sick.
“That was how upset and disgusting I felt,” she said. “Because it's a hidden disorder, you hide a lot of things and become good at lying.”
One day, Switzer googled, “why can’t I stop eating” and learnt about binge-eating. From there, she self-diagnosed.
When the 29-year-old moved back to her home town of Kaitaia, she was able to regain control of her eating habits.
She talked to friends, went to a dietician, and read books, but never considered going to a doctor.
“I didn’t think it was a doctor's thing, at the time,” she said.
Switzer was not alone in this thought.
Experts are unsure how many people are plagued by binge-eating disorders, but they are sure it is by far the most common eating disorder, likely affecting nearly half of those struggling with disordered eating.
Jenny Parsons, a Massey University masters student, researched the lived experience of binge-eating and access to care in the New Zealand health system for her thesis.
Parsons said it was important to distinguish between binge-eating episodes, and binge-eating disorder.
A binge-eating episode is when people consume unusually large amounts of food in one go. A binge-eating disorder is when these episodes happen frequently and consistently over a period of time.
To be diagnosed, a person must have episodes of binge-eating at least once a week for three months, Parsons said.
She estimated up to 100,000 people, 2.2% of Kiwis, could be impacted by binge-eating disorder, but it remained an under-diagnosed condition.
The main reason for this, she said, was a lack of awareness around the disorder – it was not until 2013 that it was officially recognised by the American Psychiatric Association.
Stigma, and how people perceived binge-eating, also often stopped them seeking help, she said.
“This idea that eating disorders look one way, and that’s anorexia with young white females, leaves a lot of people invisible.”
You do not need a diagnosis to feel like your experience is valid or talk about management and recovery, she said.
Eating disorders: where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Healthline 0800 611 116, available 24/7
- EDANZ 0800 2 EDANZ – Support for family of those with an eating disorder.
- If you think you are suffering from an eating disorder, see your GP immediately for a referral to specialist services.
- If it is an emergency or you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.