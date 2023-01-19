Young man permanently injured after being shaken as a baby

Ryan Herbert was 5 months old when a man shook him. That decision "ruined" so many lives, his grandmother says.

Ryan Herbert​ was 5 months old when he was shaken.

In an instant, a perfect, beautiful boy was changed forever, his grandmother Julie Herbert said.

The shaking left him with a raft of permanent injuries – while physically he is 21, developmentally he is the equivalent of a 3 or 4-year-old.

The Auckland man’s sight is badly impaired. He has epilepsy and cerebral palsy and is non-verbal.

However, if people concentrate they can understand him, Herbert said.

“When he gets excited he babbles and repeats what he is saying. Lately it's the Queen dying, that or the Blues lost.”

The 65-year-old said the family lived in hope, but it was unknown if developmentally Ryan would get any older.

“I don’t look back, because when I do, it makes me very, very sad. My husband does, and it makes him very angry.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ryan Herbert was left with a raft of permanent injuries after he was shaken as a baby.

The circumstances in which Ryan was shaken remain unclear, but at some point in 2002, he was picked up and shaken by a man.

He was sentenced to two years in prison but served only eight months, Herbert said.

“He is out free to live his life, whereas we are all very much not able to live ours.”

Herbert, who lives in Dairy Flat, has looked after her grandson since he was 8 months old.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Julie Herbert has looked after her grandson since he was 8 months old.

Ryan being shaken “ruined” so many lives, she said.

“[People] need to know they have to walk away if they get angry. It’s not the baby’s fault, you walk away and take some deep breaths.”

While shaken baby syndrome is a recognised diagnosis, many medical professionals now prefer the term abusive head trauma.

Dr Patrick Kelly, a senior paediatrician in Te Puaruruhau (Starship Hospital’s child protection team), said there were often no external injuries when babies arrived at hospital after being shaken.

Instead, they would present with concussion.

The baby would be floppy and often initially thought to have meningitis until a CT scan revealed the true injury.

At least 15 children have died and 77 have been injured as a result of traumatic brain injury due to probable maltreatment in the past seven years, according to data from Starship.

Kelly said of the shaken children seen annually in Aotearoa, Starship saw two-thirds of cases.

While the official figures were about 20 a year, the actual number of children under 2 being shaken was arguably 30 times higher, about 600 children a year, he said.

The number was among the highest in the world, alongside the United States, which had massive issues with abusive head trauma, he said.

“There are a lot of children being exposed to harm from head injury and we are only recognising the tip of the iceberg.

“Our instances of shaken baby syndrome is a significant issue.”

The trend showed no signs of decreasing, he said.