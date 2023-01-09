Covid-19: Officials to release latest case numbers

The Ministry of Health will provide an update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

Officials will shortly release the latest weekly update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Health is due to provide the information, covering the period from Monday, January 2 to Sunday, January 8, on Monday afternoon.

It comes after reported Covid cases fell significantly over the Christmas period.

In the week to January 1, there were 22,770 new cases reported – down from 32,010 new cases the week prior.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the Government won’t require testing for visitors from China.

The ministry also reported a new seven-day rolling average of cases of 3246, down from 4565 the week before.

Not all information typically published each week will be available on Monday.

The change in total deaths attributed to Covid-19 will not be updated again until January 16.

Modellers earlier advised they expected Covid-19 case numbers could peak in or near the week of Christmas.