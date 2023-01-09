Monkeypox vaccination available to eligible people from next week

Those at risk of mpox (monkeypox) in Aotearoa will be able to access a vaccine, if prescribed by a medical practitioner, from next week.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ made the announcement on Monday evening.

Enough vaccine had been obtained for up to 20,000​ people – 5000​ vials – and further supply of additional vaccines was expected to arrive in Aotearoa later in the year, she said.

Those initially eligible for vaccination include close physical contacts of people infected with mpox, such as sexual partners and those who live in the same household.

Also eligible are gay and bisexual men, those recommended to have the vaccine by medical specialists, trans and cisgender women in intimate relationships with eligible men, and men who have sex with men (GBMSM) who have multiple sexual partners.

From Tuesday, January 10​, people can complete an initial assessment to check if they are at risk of mpox at https://www.burnettfoundation.org.nz, or by ringing the mpox Healthline on 0800 116 672​ between 8am and 8pm.

Eligible people may be offered a consultation with a medical practitioner at a dedicated clinic – during which the option of receiving the vaccine, as well as the potential risks and benefits, will be discussed.

Verrall said this consultation was needed as the vaccine had not yet been approved by medicines’ regulator Medsafe. The company responsible for the vaccine was expected to apply to Medsafe “shortly”, she said.

However, the vaccine may be prescribed by a medical practitioner and provided in line with section 29 of the Medicines Act​. Section 29 allows for ‘unapproved’ vaccines to be provided to individual medical practitioners for a particular patient after assessing the patient’s needs.

The Medicines Act prohibits the availability of unapproved medicines being promoted, meaning the brand name of the vaccine and volumes available cannot be disclosed due to its ‘unapproved’ status.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the vaccine will be available, if prescribed by a medical practitioner following a consultation, under section 29 of the Medicines Act, from January 16. (File photo)

Initially, the mpox consultation service was prioritising the first dose for eligible people, Verrall said.

Timing of the recommended second dose is a minimum of 28 days​, and can be given up to two years​ after the first dose.

This vaccine can also be given to close physical contacts of people infected with mpox, after they have been exposed.

It will provide the highest chance of avoiding the disease given within four days after first exposure.

If people think they have been exposed to mpox they should call Healthline.

As of January 9, there have been 41 confirmed cases of mpox​ in New Zealand.

There have been more than 83,900​ laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox and 75​ deaths across 110​ countries/territories since the outbreak began.

Verrall said anyone concerned about mpox should seek advice from their GP, sexual health clinic, or Healthline on 0800 116 672.