Covid-19: New variant nicknamed 'Kraken' detected in New Zealand

The new sub-variant of Covid-19 Omicron has been detected in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health says.

XBB.1.5, also known as Kraken, has been detected in two people after whole genome sequencing by Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) last week.

The Ministry said the detection was not unexpected, after its recent arrival in Australia.

The World Health Organisation says XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible version of Omicron so far. But there’s no indication yet that the sub-variant causes more severe illness than Omicron's other variants, WHO Covid response technical leader Maria Van Kerkhove said recently.

The list of new sub-variants appearing within New Zealand is lengthy and growing. Many of these new sub-variants are identified by their mutations, but it can take weeks or months to determine whether these mutations will allow a sub-variant to out-compete others circulating in the community, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

At the early stage of a new variant being identified in New Zealand, it is difficult to predict whether and when it will become established in the community, the ministry said.

IAID/NIH via AP This colourised electron microscope image from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows cells, indicated in purple, infected with the omicron strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, orange, isolated from a patient sample.

So far, most Omicron variants have not demonstrated a change in severity of the disease, and there is no evidence at this stage to indicate XBB.1.5 causes more severe disease compared to other variants, it said.

The proportion of Covid-19 cases in the US caused by the XBB.1.5 sub-lineage has been rapidly increasing in recent weeks, after having first been detected there in late October 2022. XBB.1.5 appears to be outcompeting other XBB sub-lineages and BQ.1.1 in the US.

It remains unknown how XBB1.5 will compete against other variants in a New Zealand context, and whether this could affect the level of Covid-19 circulating in the community in the coming months, the ministry said.

Relative to many other parts of the world, New Zealand currently has a high level of immunity based on high vaccine uptake, combined with a recent wave of infections (so-called ‘hybrid immunity’). Vaccines are still expected to provide protection against severe disease from XBB.1.5, particularly in those who have received boosters, the ministry said.