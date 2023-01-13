Legal quirk means monkeypox vaccine can't be promoted to those who need it

A vaccine for people at risk of mpox will be available if prescribed by a medical practitioner. (File photo)

A long-awaited monkeypox vaccine is now available for those who need it, but a legal quirk means it can’t be promoted or advertised.

On Monday, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced a vaccine would be available to eligible at-risk people under prescription from a medical practitioner from January 16.

There’s a caveat: the vaccine has not yet been Medsafe approved. It is illegal to promote or advertise unapproved medicines, meaning officials cannot disclose the vaccine’s name or promote it.

There is a pathway in the Medicines Act that allows ‘unapproved’ vaccines to be provided to individual medical practitioners for a particular patient after assessing the patient’s needs – section 29.

However, section 20 prohibits advertising its availability.

People can complete an initial assessment to check if they are at risk of mpox at the Burnett Foundation or by ringing the mpox Healthline on 0800 116 672, between 8am and 8pm.

Those eligible may be offered a consultation and given the vaccine.

Burnett Foundation chief executive Joe Rich​ said getting the vaccine was “very good news to start the year with, [which] our communities have been waiting for”.

David White/Stuff Joe Rich, chief executive of the Burnett Foundation (formerly the AIDS Foundation) says he hopes to see action from Medsafe and the pharmaceutical company to approve the vaccine, to enable “clear messaging” around its availability.

Rich said the foundation did not have any concerns about the vaccine being made available under section 29, “as we have seen vaccination programmes carried out safely overseas”.

However, it “does make it difficult to promote this as an option for people”.

Rich said he hoped to see action from Medsafe and the pharmaceutical company involved to approve the vaccine, to “not only make it easier to access, but to enable us to share clear messaging around its availability”.

University of Auckland associate professor and sexual health expert Peter Saxton​ and strongly encouraged people at risk of mpox to contact Healthline.

Mpox is rare (41 cases have been confirmed in Aotearoa to date), but gay and bisexual men – and their sexual partners – are disproportionately affected. It was “critical that news of this offer reaches them” and they could act early, Saxton said.

On Monday, Verrall said 5000 vials of vaccine had been obtained, enough for up to 20,000 people​.

“A challenge to reaching those 20,000 people is that the vaccine can’t yet be advertised,” Saxton said.

“That obviously needs to be resolved urgently by Medsafe and the manufacturers to allow targeted promotion to individuals most at risk.”

New Zealand Sexual Health Society executive committee member Dr Massimo Giola said the vaccine was seen to be safe and effective in large countries considered Aotearoa’s peers.

He thought this could be cause for reflection about registering medicines and vaccines in Aotearoa.

Medsafe said it had been in contact with the company for “many” months and had ensured it was aware of the minimum data required for assessment.

The potential applicant had said an application was “imminent”, but Medsafe was yet to receive the minimum data for a “viable application”, a spokesperson said.

“Medsafe has worked extensively with the company and Te Whatu Ora to ensure there are no barriers to an application, but ultimately the decision to apply sits with the company.”

The regulatory agency “stands ready to urgently assess the application once we have it”, they said.