Treatment of eating disorders in Kiwi men doubles in a decade

The number of men accessing treatment for eating disorders in Aotearoa has increased by 110% in less than 10 years, according to government data.

But an expert said it's hard to know if that data reflects an increase in disorders, or, if more men are seeking treatment.

According to data provided by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, 67 men accessed eating disorder services across Aoteaora in 2012/13.

And in 2021/22 that figure was up to 141 – an increase of 110%

Adam Whiskin said he was 12 the first time he felt pressure to be thin.

To look at him, one would not guess he had an eating disorder. But then, anorexia is often considered to be a women's disease.

Exact statistics are difficult to collate, but it’s estimated only 10% of those who suffer from anorexia are male.

Bullying and social pressure about his weight led Whiskin to a downward spiral, he said.

The Pōneke Wellington man said it had been a gradual process.

“Every day it grew just a little bit more, and I became a little more fixated, I started increasingly dropping my food and increasing my exercise.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Whiskin’s parents received an email from his school, expressing concern around his eating.

Six months later, an email from school was sent home. Staff were concerned about his eating behaviour.

Whiskin’s parents took him to see his GP. They’d become concerned early on, he said. From there he was sent straight to the hospital where he remained for six weeks, diagnosed with anorexia nervosa.

The diagnosis shocked him, he said.

“For me, it wasn’t that I struggled to ask for help, it was just that it never occurred to me, I would have an eating disorder.

“What I envisioned when I thought of anorexia was girls,” he said.

Whiskin never retuned to hospital, but his eating disorder continued to be a challenge throughout his teenage years. Now, at 19, its manageable, he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic co-founder and registered psychotherapist Kellie Lavender. (File photo)

“The same triggers still exist, but its about having things to manage them.”

“You are never going to get rid of that voice, but the goal should be getting around it.”

New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic co-founder and registered psychotherapist Kellie Lavender said across the board, there had been an increase in people seeking treatment for eating disorders.

Lavander said while eating disorders in men may look different, the distress and the anxiety is exactly the same as anyone else.

“90% of those who develop anorexia will be female, but 50% of those presenting with binge-eating disorder are male.”

Lavander said there may be more men accessing treatment – as opposed to disorders becoming more common.

“I don’t think incidents has changed, but perhaps the stigma may have.”

High profile people speaking out has helped raise awareness, she said. But, stigma has had a “huge” impact on men seeking help.

“Generally I think a lot of men have felt this is a disorder that only affects women, and felt ashamed for reaching out for help because of that.”

Where to get help: