Harmony brand sausages recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Harmony brand Beef & Caramelised Onion Sausages are being recalled after potentially being contaminated with plastic, Food Safety New Zealand (FSNZ) says.

The affected sausages have a best before date of 20/01/2023, according to FSNZ deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“If you have bought any of these sausages, you should not consume them. Consumers should carefully check the best before date, throw out any affected product, and contact The Neat Meat Company Ltd for a full refund,” Arbuckle said.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recalled products are available nationwide from New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

The products have not been exported and NZFS has not received any notifications of associated injury.

“As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Neat Meat Company Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

This comes after people were told to be careful after loaves of Tip Top bread were recalled because they might have been contaminated with plastic in December.

