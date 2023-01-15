Batch of frozen berries sold in South Island linked to Hepatitis A

Four stores in the South Island sold the mixed berries on Saturday.

Anyone who purchased Pams mixed frozen berries from some South Island stores on Saturday is being warned not to eat them, as the batch has been linked with Hepatitis A.

Foodstuffs South Island is recalling frozen Mixed Berries from four stores in the South Island due to possible risk of hepatitis A associated with berries sourced from Serbia.

Foodstuffs South Island Hornby Distribution Centre released 478 bags of the berries in error following the previous recall in October, New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Most of the bags were identifed and removed, however six bags have already been sold and another four are unaccounted for.

The best before date on the mixed berries was 14/08/2024 and the product was only available for sale on January 14.

Arbuckle urged anyone who bought frozen berries from New World Ashburton and Three Parks, Wanaka and Pak’nSave in Hornby and Wainoni in Christchurch to check their freezers.

“Consumers, especially those with chronic liver damage, the elderly and pregnant people, should not eat frozen berries raw. Bringing them to the boil will make them safe to eat, or they can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stuff senior health reporter Hannah Martin explains hepatitis A and the outbreak linked to imported frozen berries.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recall affects:

Pams brand Mixed Berries (500g) with a Best Before of 14/08/2024

The product was potentially available in the following South Island stores:

Ashburton New World

Hornby Pak’nSave

Three Parks New World, Wanaka

Wainoni Pak’nSave, Christchurch

There have been 35 total cases of hepatitis A since the outbreak began in September.

Advice for consumers: