Paramedic helps cover Thames ED night shift when doctor unavailable

There was no rostered doctor or locum at Thames Hospital’s emergency department one night last week, and a paramedic helped assess and treat patients.

But the hospital is operating as normal, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Waikato insists, and the critical care paramedic was part of its plan for cover for the Thursday shift.

However, a former staffer and the nursing union are concerned about shortages in the ED, which plays a particularly crucial role on the Coromandel during the holiday season. It received one patient from Wednesday’s mass water incident at Opoutere Beach.

Recently, a summer influx on the Coromandel more than doubled the numbers needing the Thames ED on New Year’s Day. Extra medical staff were being rostered in Thames, Te Whatu Ora Health NZ Waikato said at the time.

However, late last week, a person describing themselves as a former Thames ED physician told Stuff the department had no dedicated doctor on duty Thursday night, with Hato Hone St John’s ambulance crew members providing assessment and treatment support to nurses.

They said in an email that a significant and longstanding understaffing issue at the ED was one of the reasons they left.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Doctors have to "haggle" every time a shift is short of staff - and that's every week - Tanya Wilton of Hutt Hospital ED told Health Minster Andrew Little at the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists annual conference. Video first published November 25 2022.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) has also raised concerns about a “doctor shortage” at Thames. And a paramedic has also recently been called in to help in Tokoroa.

But, in a statement, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand Waikato insisted Thames Hospital is operating as normal.

The overnight ED roster generally includes one doctor from 11pm-8am, Chris Lowry, regional director hospital and specialist services, said.

“On 12 January this shift could not be covered by our normal roster and there was not a locum available.”

So summer contingency planning was implemented.

“This included the on-call doctor for the inpatient ward staying onsite overnight, three extra nurses working in the ED and assistance from Hato Hone St John who provided a critical care paramedic on site to assist with outpatients.

Tom Lee/Stuff The plan for cover included extra nurses, an inpatient on-call doctor staying onsite overnight, and using a virtual assessment service, regional director hospital and specialist services Chris Lowry said.

The Emergency Consult service – virtual assessment by emergency medicine-trained senior doctors -was available if needed and “there were a number of senior staff based in Thames who were on call if needed”, Lowry said.

Seven patients were treated at Thames ED during the overnight period and the whole of Te Whatu Ora Waikato were aware of the situation and ready to assist if required, she added.

Recruitment is underway but has been a challenge in all areas since the pandemic, Lowry said. If needed in the short-term, Te Whatu Ora uses “locum and temporary staff, or outsourcing as appropriate”.

Asked about Thames and reports of ED doctor shortages, the NZ Nurses Organisation said in a statement the situation puts incredible pressure on nurses, “who are already over-worked and stressed”.

Stuff The NZ Nurses Organisation says members fear doctor shortages could lead to mistakes in emergency situations.

A Thames NZNO delegate, whose comments were provided on the condition of anonymity, said nurses weren’t qualified to diagnose, decide on treatment or discharge patients.

“This puts them in an extremely difficult position should there be a serious medical event, which happens regularly in EDs.”

”Secondly, there is the fear that they will make a mistake in an emergency situation – on top of the constant fear they currently live with that they will make a mistake due to being overworked and under-resourced.”

They said the first priority of nurses was patient safety but the situation could also affect their professional careers.

Thames NZNO members were also concerned Te Whatu Ora “appears to have been doing its best to keep the doctor shortage hidden from the media and the public”, the delegate said.

Hato Hone St John confirmed it had supported Te Whatu Ora Waikato recently with a qualified critical care paramedic to assist with patient care and assessments at Thames and Tokoroa hospitals. But it referred Stuff to Te Whatu Ora Waikato for further comment.