Nearly half of women who get HIV in Aotearoa receive a late diagnosis - study

The number of women diagnosed with HIV in the past 25 years has remained low, but more work is required to prevent late diagnosis by ensuring timely and accessible testing, diagnosis and access to treatment, new research shows.

For months, Milly Stewart​ was in and out of A&E clinics with a litany of symptoms no-one pinned to anything. It took a near three-week stint in intensive care to finally receive a diagnosis: she had HIV.

That was in 2019​: Stewart (Rongowhakaata/Tūhoe)​, now 55, says she was likely exposed to the virus seven years prior.

New research published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, looking at 25 years of surveillance data of HIV in Kiwi women, found nearly half (43%)​ of those who acquired the virus in New Zealand were diagnosed late.

Dr Sue McAllister​, Aids Epidemiology Group lead and paper co-author, said while it was “encouraging” the numbers of wāhine diagnosed with HIV were small and remained steady – about 20 annually​ – this was still “20 too many”.

And while it was “positive” that numbers were small, the proportion of women receiving late diagnoses (measured by CD4 cell count) was “too high”, McAllister said.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the body's immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to Aids.

While there is no cure, HIV can be controlled through medication. People taking medication as prescribed reduce their viral load to an undetectable level and have effectively no risk of transmitting the virus.

New Zealand is a low-prevalence country, and most HIV cases are largely concentrated in gay and bisexual men.

SUPPLIED Milly Stewart (Rongowhakaata/Tūhoe) learned she was HIV-positive in 2019. She says if it was caught sooner, when she first became unwell, “I wouldn’t have [ended up in] ICU, near death”.

A total of 634​ women were diagnosed with HIV between 1996 and 2020​ (18%​ of all diagnoses in this time) – 82%​ were acquired through heterosexual contact.

Less than one-third – 28%​ (180​ women) – acquired HIV in Aotearoa.

The research states women in low-prevalence countries are often perceived as being low-risk for HIV infection by themselves and medical professionals, resulting in less testing, late diagnosis and barriers to treatment and support services.

Similar rates of late diagnosis among women have also been reported in Australia (24%​ in Australian-born; 51%​ in overseas-born women), Western Europe (54%)​, and the United Kingdom (51%)​.

The main risk factors for late diagnoses in both heterosexual women and men were being aged 40+​, and of another ethnic group than Pākehā (European).

New Zealand has no specific guidelines for HIV testing in women, apart from a universal offer of testing to pregnant women – through which 32​ have been diagnosed since its introduction in 2006​, the report stated.

Stewart said she “did not fit the criteria” for HIV testing, being a “middle-age” Māori woman.

“If caught when I first started getting sick, I wouldn’t have [ended up in] ICU, near death.”

Upon being diagnosed, Stewart found Positive Women – an organisation for wāhine living with HIV, where she is now chairperson – but “nothing” for Māori. She and three peers have formed Toitū te ao: a by Māori, for Māori, support and advocacy service for people living with HIV.

Stewart said it is crucial medical professionals are more inclined to test for HIV if a person’s symptoms fit, instead of “brushing [someone] off” if they are a heterosexual woman – helping to curb late diagnoses.

“HIV doesn’t discriminate – just like cancer. [So] it needs to be spoken about just like cancer is.”

Messages about cancer awareness “are everywhere, why can't HIV be like that?”