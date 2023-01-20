How Jacinda Ardern's Covid legacy stacks up against other world leaders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Covid-19 response makes a notable difference to the response of former United States president Donald Trump, experts say.

Jacinda Ardern’s legacy as prime minister during the Covid-19 pandemic was one of discipline, kindness and empathy, experts say.

Ardern resigned on Thursday after five years in the top job.

The move was met with shock from around the world, with international leaders remarking on Ardern’s strength as a leader, as well as the unprecedented vitriol and extreme hatred she faced during her leadership of the country during the pandemic.

For Geoffrey Craig, a professor of communication studies at Auckland University of Technology, the key difference between Ardern and her global counterparts during Covid was her “sustained discipline over a period of time”.

When Ardern announced the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, a marked difference was already present between her and her counterparts – her “kindness and empathy”, he said.

”You need only think about Ardern’s daily media conferences in comparison to Donald Trump’s sporadic public performances, where he sidelined and overrode the scientific expertise, to see the difference.

”Unlike Trump, Ardern’s messaging was continuously grounded in an ongoing reference to scientific advice,” Craig said.

Ardern’s Covid-19 response focused on “going hard and going early” and the success of that policy could be seen by looking at the Covid death rate compared to other similarly high-income countries, he said.

“She read the political moment and responded appropriately and effectively and ultimately it saved lives.”

Dr Heather Kavan, a speech writing specialist at Massey University, praised Ardern’s “authenticity” and ability to unite “almost the entire population”.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff Dr Heather Kavan contrasted Ardern’s clear and purposeful messaging with the “battle metaphors” used by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“While Boris Johnson was revving people up with battle metaphors about wrestling the virus to the floor, Ardern was giving clear daily briefings.

“She was on Facebook Live wearing no makeup and reassuring the public while Trump was posturing in front of cameras with what looked like a fake tan,” Kavan said.

Chris Bullen, a director of postgraduate public health studies at Auckland University, said Ardern’s approach to the Covid pandemic took “a huge amount of courage”.

Bullen is now part of a group of experts conducting a global review into the world’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing about Ardern in regard to the Covid pandemic is her remarkable courage in making some very hard calls,” Bullen said.

“In my opinion, the single act of closing New Zealand’s borders in March 2020 saved tens of thousands of lives and what followed was a masterclass in public health communication,” Bullen said.

However, Bullen said a lot of that came “undone” when disinformation and misinformation began to spread into Aotearoa.

“Suddenly a polarisation was seen in New Zealand that didn’t seem to be there before.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern’s daily media stand-ups have been widely commended by a variety of experts as marking a clear desire for transparency.

“Covid lifted the lid on an emboldened far-right and Ardern undeniably suffered at the hands of this, but ultimately I think she did at least as well as any other international leader by any measure you look at,” he said.

Sharon Zollner, ANZ’s chief economist, said Ardern’s “broad brush approach of locking everyone down and furiously throwing money at the problem” was the same as most of the rest of the world.

However, the prime minister’s greatest success was “managing to get everyone on board” with lockdown measures in the early stages of the pandemic.

“True, some people then went overboard, but the vast majority of people were on the same page when the first wave of Covid came through in 2020.

“This bought us invaluable time to figure out our economic approach,” Zollner said.

Zollner said although Ardern’s economic forecast was “undeniably” too pessimistic, which had created ongoing problems such as a lack of available funding for the household sector, that wasn’t her mistake alone.

“This wasn't Ardern’s personal error, it was a mistake made more or less by every country around the world.

“People generally give the government far too much credit or blame for the state of an economic cycle,” Zollner said.