Nothing left in the tank? How to find your way back

Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.

Karen Nimmo is a Wellington clinical psychologist.

ANALYSIS: “I no longer have enough in the tank.”

With those words New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned from politics saying simply, “it was time.”

I’m surprised people are surprised she’s quit. If you’ve spent nearly six years running a country, managed it through a global pandemic and crisis upon crisis and been the target of vile abuse, vitriol and death threats, you’d be inhuman not to feel the effects mentally and emotionally.

And you’d be playing a risky game with your health, and your future, if you didn’t pay attention to those feelings.

READ MORE:

* A whole year of work ahead: How to beat the post-holiday blues to get back to your best

* Why putting your feet up is vital for good health this holiday season

* How to bring your relationship back from the brink



As a clinical psychologist it’s unethical to diagnose anyone’s mental state through news reports, but when someone steps away from a job they loved, and says they’re running on empty, it’s a safe bet they’re in the burnout zone.

So what does that mean?

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation in Napier on Thursday, 19 January 2023.

How to spot burnout

Burnout is the term commonly used to describe chronic work stress. The traditional signs are (1) extreme mental and physical fatigue, (2) a feeling of detachment and increasing negativity, (3) feeling ineffective or that you’re under-performing.

Interestingly, under-performance is often more a feeling than a reality – high performers are often still able to work effectively when they’re struggling emotionally. That’s why it can take a long time to acknowledge the symptoms of burnout.

Burnout tends to come on slowly, with symptoms looking similar to mild- to moderate-depression. These include sleep problems, changes in appetite, low motivation and energy, low mood, lethargy, irritability, rising anxiety, exaggerated emotional responses, disinterest in favourite activities and people, and a general heaviness – nothing feels like fun any more. You move through the day on autopilot. You lose your spark.

Yuris Alhumaydy Burnout can feel like depression – low mood, loss of interest in usually enjoyable activities.

More subtle indicators are that stressful events you would normally cope well with feel heavier and harder to deal with – and take longer to come back from. Your coping strategies – the things that used to make you feel good – no longer work.

A holiday doesn’t refresh you. You find it harder to laugh genuinely. There’s a subtle shift in your personality and, often, those who love you notice this before you do. Pay attention to comments like “you’ve changed” if they come from someone who matters to you.

The key difference between burnout and depression is that burnout tends to be a more temporary condition – as long as you take steps to address it. A decent break/rest, a change of gear, often helps relieve the symptoms.

When we don’t – or can’t – take a break, burnout can morph into a more serious condition. And when depression builds itself a home in the psyche it can be hard to get it to move out.

So how do you find your way back?

Victoria Birkinshaw Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist and author.

Step back.

It’s essential to take the foot off for a while. Not everyone can afford an extended break but take what you can. Don’t strive to be productive – even though this can be challenging and guilt-inducing for someone used to being busy. Do nothing much. Enjoyable activities won’t feel particularly enjoyable at first but do them anyway, just in small doses.

Seek professional help.

Not everyone needs a therapist or medication. But both can help to unscramble your thoughts and settle your emotions. A mental health assessment can give yourself a baseline for your recovery.

Don’t rush to make a plan.

If you’re taking a break, you’ll be constantly asked “what’s next?” Ignore or deflect the question. It’s tempting if you’ve been running at high revs to want to make a plan. It’s natural to be worried about the next step but don’t rush, or you might find yourself on the wrong path.

Begin with your body.

When you’re burned out, there can be a lot of mental confusion. It takes time, to “sort out” all that’s going on in your head. So take the easy road first. Begin by taking care of yourself physically. Eat well. Don’t smash yourself in the gym. Low-key, gentle activity is important because mind and body are equally fatigued.

Do life differently.

After a spell of burnout, it’s important to make a change. It’s not all about work, either. Think through all aspects of your life, identify what wasn’t working and decide how you’d like it to look.

Most people recover fully from burnout if they’ve acknowledged their struggle and taken sensible steps to look after yourself. More than that, it can open the door to a better, healthier way forward.

Finally, as a country we’re overdue for some mass psychoanalysis.

The nastiness, vitriol and misogyny directed at public figures is unacceptable behaviour, which demonstrates low emotional intelligence - that is, an inability to disagree with someone without hating, abusing, and making personal attacks on them.

Sadly it tells us - and the world - who we are.

New Zealand desperately needs to do better than that.