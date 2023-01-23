Warnings of increased risk of polio in Aotearoa amid overseas outbreak

Polio has been eradicated from New Zealand and most countries around the world, but cases are cropping up even in some countries where this has been achieved, at a time childhood immunisation coverage has been declining. (File photo)

Clinicians are being warned of an increased risk of polio entering New Zealand due to an international outbreak.

Poliomyelitis (polio) is a highly contagious viral disease, which can result in irreversible paralysis.

Wild poliovirus has been eliminated from New Zealand – but the World Health Organisation has advised of an increase in polio activity in areas it has been eradicated, including New York, Israel, London and Indonesia.

Safe Travel says the risk of polio transmission due to importation is low, but doctors are concerned about how protected New Zealand is following a “massive dip” in childhood vaccination coverage.

In a recent Best Practice Advocacy Centre (BPAC) advisory)​, Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) asked clinicians to review children’s polio vaccination status and recommend vaccination – assigning priority to those under 5, then under 16.

Doctors were also asked to recommend polio vaccination to all unvaccinated/partly vaccinated adults and ensure people travelling internationally in the coming year were fully vaccinated against polio and MMR.

As of September 30, 67%​ of 6-month-olds nationally had received all age-appropriate vaccines. In Northland and Lakes this dropped to 46%​ and 47%​.

Just 46.5%​ of 6-month-old Māori and 58%​ of Pacific pēpi, respectively, completed their vaccinations.

“We have to be really concerned”, paediatrician Dr Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa)​ said.

Aotearoa had “never immunised children well”, and tamariki least protected were those who were most vulnerable, Sinclair said.

“When measles, polio, whooping cough arrive, [they will hit] poor, brown children [and be] clustered in south Auckland, where every epidemic has occurred.”

Sinclair said many clinicians were working to change the immunisation system by targeting vaccination to those most at-risk.

“Once you get polio, there’s no cure. Once you get measles, there’s no cure. The only option is prevention.”

Northland emergency doctor Dr Gary Payinda​ said the “only solution to a polio problem is ongoing high levels of vaccination to achieve herd immunity”.

The higher coverage the better, he said, but rates had dropped “dramatically” in recent years.

“That means we’ve got huge numbers of unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children and adults who can serve as dry tinder for the next polio outbreak, or measles, or mumps outbreak ... we have atrocious coverage,” Payinda said.

“It’s not a question of if, but of when ... we’re walking into a future epidemic blindly right now. The worst part is, it’s completely preventable.”

Last year, an unvaccinated young adult in New York was left paralysed after contracting polio: “the idea we’re seeing this now is quite depressing”, Payinda said.

“The best [thing] you can do is get vaccinated [and] convince your family members to put their health first and be vaccinated.”

Wild poliovirus cases (those not derived from the vaccine) have decreased more than 99%​ since 1988​.

Seven​ cases of polio have been reported in Aotearoa since 1962​ – most recently in 1998​.

Four​ were vaccine-associated. Two, classified as ‘probably vaccine-related’, occurred before New Zealand changed to an inactivated vaccine in 2002​. One wild-type case was imported from Tonga.

As of 2022, endemic wild poliovirus type 1 remained in two countries: Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The BPAC advisory urged clinicians to consider poliomyelitis in patients with ‘flu-like’ symptoms and travel history to an outbreak country/area.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.