Covid-19: No update to be released today, numbers due to come out on Tuesday

Officials will not release its weekly Covid-19 outbreak update today.

The Ministry of Health would typically provide a statement, covering the period from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, from 1pm on Monday. However, as Monday is Wellington Anniversary Day, this will be released on Tuesday instead.

Reported Covid-19 case numbers have been decreasing in recent weeks, after peaking around Christmas.

January 23 marks one year since the Government announced cases of the Omicron variant had been confirmed in the community (without clear links to the border), and Aotearoa was moved into the ‘red’ alert level setting in response.

At this time, the rolling seven-day average number of new cases was 25, and 15,175 Covid-19 cases had been recorded in total.

The current total number of reported cases now stands at more than 2.13 million.

